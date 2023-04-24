Autumn is the season for a Kitchen Garden jaunt. First stop Bungendore and the Bungendore Wood Works to see the magnificent dining suite in the foyer. It was made by Australian Fine Furniture maker Tony Kenway from the Byron Bay area. The timber used is 500-year-old Rosewood.
For kitchen gardeners the wooden chopping boards are perfect for slicing and dicing seasonal veg.
Choose from three Tasmanian timbers - Blackwood, Sassafras and Huon Pine. There are also timber kitchen utensils including wok stirrers and salad servers plus fruit paring and filleting chef knives.
After coffee at Cafe Wood Works grab a Bungendore Village Guide and go for a stroll. We chose Malbon Street, past Le Tres Bon restaurant, along Butmaroo Street to St Philip's Anglican Church with its huge elm trees, across Gibraltar Street to X Gallery. There, the effervescent Xanthe Gay let us hold her baby pet blue tongue lizard named Elizard-beth as we admired the new range of olive-hued Robert Foster Fink water jugs.
On to Braidwood for lunch at Provisions Deli and Creperie at 56c Wallace Street. It was a sunny day perfect for lunch under umbrellas in the courtyard. The menu is exciting and we all chose the galettes. Mine was Mediterranean with baby spinach, mixed leaves, sundried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and Italian balsamic glaze. The dish looked so good that it was photographed.
Other choices were the Braidwood Classic of bacon and egg and Braidwood black garlic aioli and La Duck Roulee. Drink of the day was a dry French Kerisac cider from Brittany served from a jug into squat cups.
Then we visited Braidwood Arts and General at 68a Wallace Street where Jo and Dan are the creative minds behind the general store. It opened a year ago. A Braidwood resident and friend of mine, Elizabeth Hawkes, had recommended it especially for the fresh produce. Wooden boxes were filled with Dutch carrots, snowpeas, rocket and other salad greens, broccoli, herbs, onions, rhubarb and loose local garlic. The apples were just collected windfalls and when Elizabeth was there to take the photo a local grower, Conrad, came in with bunches of just-picked coriander.
Dan has sent us a note saying she was sharing a favourite recipe of hers that started at A Bite to Eat in Chifley back in the early 2000s and then became a firm classic at her next venture, Milk Haus on the south coast near Milton. They have served it with anything from Toum (Lebanese garlic sauce) to pesto to salsa verde, utilising the fresh herbs that are in season at the time. It can be made vegan by substituting the cheese and using soy milk to brush the top. Dan makes the filling first and then the pastry.
On the way home the visitors were keen to visit a vineyard. The Bungendore Village Guide suggested six local cool climate wineries. They had already enjoyed tastings and antipasto at Lerida Estate with views of Lake George so we drove for six minutes up the escarpment to Lark Hill, established in 1978. The wines are certified organic and biodynamic.
It was late afternoon and we joined others in the tasting room and tried the introductory tasting flight, the mourvedre and the estate riesling. A walk up the hill revealed a view of the vines from the restaurant deck.
Ingredients
Filling:
200g kale/silverbeet/rainbow chard/baby spinach (anything green and leafy) roughly shredded
300g feta, crumbled (plus a bit extra to serve)
4 eggs
1 cup Parmesan, grated
1 large apple grated
zest of 2 lemons
Dough:
2 cups plain flour
1/4 cup olive oil
1 egg lightly beaten
Method
1. Preheat oven to 200C. Grease a large baking tray. Combine filling ingredients in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. In another bowl sift the flour, leaving a well in the centre. Pour in the olive oil along with 185ml of tepid water and with your hand slowly start to form a dough. Set aside.
2. Flour a bench/work surface with flour then roll out your dough to about 2mm thick. You may want to split the dough in two as it will stretch quite a bit. Carefully lay it onto your greased tray and then place your filling into the middle of your shape, allowing a large hem around for gathering up and then tucking into a pie, folding to seal. Brush with egg and sprinkle over either fresh thyme or seeds. Bake for approx 25 mins or until top is golden brown and the pie is firm enough to lift off the baking tray. Top with crumbled feta.
3. Serve with fresh edible garden leaves and condiment of choice.
