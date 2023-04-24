Dan has sent us a note saying she was sharing a favourite recipe of hers that started at A Bite to Eat in Chifley back in the early 2000s and then became a firm classic at her next venture, Milk Haus on the south coast near Milton. They have served it with anything from Toum (Lebanese garlic sauce) to pesto to salsa verde, utilising the fresh herbs that are in season at the time. It can be made vegan by substituting the cheese and using soy milk to brush the top. Dan makes the filling first and then the pastry.