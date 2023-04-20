Eddie Jones has cracked open the Wallabies door for Corey Toole, dangling a World Cup carrot in front of the ACT Brumbies flyer just seven games into his transition to Super Rugby.
And in bad news for rival wingers, the Brumbies have given Toole more freedom to take opportunities as they search for ways to unlock the speed demon waiting to be unleashed on the competition.
Toole has been one of the revelations of the Brumbies' fast start to the year, scoring four tries and leaving defenders clutching for air despite revealing he has only had fleeting moments at top speed this year.
Jones is among those who want to see what Toole can do with clear air in front of him, like he did when he lit up the sevens circuit with a swerving 110 metre sprint last year.
But Toole is refusing to get too far ahead of himself even though he was one of a handful of players Jones personally called when he picked his first Wallabies squad last month.
In the end Jones left Toole out of the World Cup planning camp in Queensland this week, but his words could be the catalyst for the 23-year-old to bolt into end of year selection contention.
The only thing capable of stopping Toole so far this year was a sickening hit from Queensland forward Angus Blyth, who was suspended for three weeks for his clumsy tackle that went viral on social media.
Toole is adamant the concussion won't rock his confidence and he has vowed to put Jones' words into practice when he returns to the field next week.
"Eddie gave me a call just to say I'm going well and that I've got some areas I've got to work on, but that gave me a lot of confidence," Toole said.
"I definitely wasn't expecting that, I'd only played a handful of games in Super Rugby but it was still nice.
"Eddie said I'd been going well, that I just needed to get a bit more involved in attack and make some better decisions in defence ... just performing week in, week out.
"I've still got a lot to learn and I'm finding out new things each week, so hopefully I can get more touches and more involved, I'm just trying to do the best I can."
Toole will return to Brumbies training later this week after serving his mandatory stand down for concussion, which forced him to miss the first game since moving into Super Rugby this year.
Blyth collected Toole high and when the Brumbies speedster tried to get up, he couldn't feel his right leg. The footage has been watched more than 1 million times on Twitter.
"It was a big hit and dazed me a bit, but when I got back to training I was feeling good and didn't have any headaches," Toole said.
"It took me a couple of seconds and my leg was a bit numb. That was a little bit scary, but I regained feeling after a couple of seconds so it wasn't too bad.
"It was my first big head knock so hopefully it doesn't affect my confidence too much. I'm feeling good so I'm just keen to get back into it, it's been fun and I'm loving every minute."
Toole's return will give Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham a back line selection headache ahead of a their last trip to New Zealand for the season next week.
Toole's replacement, another sevens flyer Ben O'Donnell, scored a hat-trick against the Drua while Andy Muirhead has been impressive on the other wing.
"We've got unreal depth and I've just got to try to put my best foot forward. Making the transition, the contact with guys who are 100-plus kilograms has been the tough part. It's the big difference, but I feel like I'm coping well," Toole said.
"[Larkham and assistant coach Rod Seib] have been telling me to back myself. If I see some space, take it and don't look back.
"You can't run everything, you've got to pick your opportunities. Hopefully I get a bit of open space in the next few weeks, we'll see what happens.
"I've had a few accelerations but haven't hit top speed just yet. I haven't found that space, but that might change in the next few weeks."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
