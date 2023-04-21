From the kitchen to the beauty regimen

Coconut oil is a staple for many people in the kitchen, but have you ever thought to take that jar of magical sorcery and make a place for it in your beauty routine? While it's not advised to use on your face as a direct moisturiser, there are a plethora of glorious ways to use the buttery and soft product.
From lip balms to cuticle care, body scrubs to anti-itch remedies, when it comes to coconut oil there's something for everyone.
While there are more sebaceous glands on your face, your body is fair game when it comes to coconut oil. Rich in fatty acids as well as being antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, you can lather up to achieve an ultra moisturising glow.
When it comes to your hair, there are a few ways that you can apply the product to achieve specific results. You can use coconut oil as a leave-in treatment to help prevent dry and brittle hair, as it can repair damage from heat and colouring. You can also massage it into your scalp to help soften the skin and prevent dandruff.
People are slowly edging towards more natural remedies to prevent odor, and what's more natural than coconuts? As the oil is antibacterial, it not only kills the odor in its tracks, but also gives you a coconut scent - and who doesn't love coconuts? Remember, you don't want too much! Just enough to smoothly and lightly cover the space.
Despite not being recommend to apply directly on your face, coconut oil acts as a terrific makeup remover. It breaks down the impurities and makes your makeup slide straight off. It's best to follow up with a water-based cleanser so you're covered, but the natural product will work wonders. Massage gently into your eyelashes to get every last clump of mascara!
