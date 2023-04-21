The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

From the kitchen to the beauty regimen

Updated April 24 2023 - 10:15am, first published April 22 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's never been as easy or cheap to look and feel good. Picture Shutterstock.
It's never been as easy or cheap to look and feel good. Picture Shutterstock.

Coconut oil is a staple for many people in the kitchen, but have you ever thought to take that jar of magical sorcery and make a place for it in your beauty routine? While it's not advised to use on your face as a direct moisturiser, there are a plethora of glorious ways to use the buttery and soft product.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.