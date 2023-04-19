We can draw on the positive power of youth, including positive youth justice which has now proven to be effective in international research and practice. We know that investing in strength-based programs reduces crime, increases wellbeing and productivity. Unfortunately, in Australia most of the charities and community groups running strength-based programs lack the resources to operate at scale and document their impact, so they are not valued for the work they do. At the Community Council for Australia we see this every day - programs that are making a real difference in people's lives often struggle to find the money they need to keep operating.

