The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Dave Crosbie | Be very wary of politicians such as Peter Dutton sounding the youth crime alarm

By David Crosbie
April 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and the "no" Voice campaigners appear keen to make the link between youth crime, child abuse and the Voice - I for one am struggling to make the connection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.