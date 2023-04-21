The Canberra Times
From the basement to the big screen: how Dungeons & Dragons evolved from a game to a multi-media franchise

By Premeet Sidhu
April 22 2023 - 5:30am
Death, dramatic diversions and dark wizards: the new Dungeons & Dragons film successfully adapts aspects of the famous tabletop game of the same name to the big screen.

