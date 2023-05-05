The narrative traverses time and place, from the mentor's studio 25 years ago ("I wore Clem's painting shirts and nothing else"), to the gold rush country where Frances lives and works ("My cottage stands alone on the crest of a hill on the western edge of town"), to the Paddington gallery where Frances first encountered the artist she'd give so much ("musty beige carpet, low ceilings and a steep wooden staircase that had claimed more than a few drunken art collectors in its time").