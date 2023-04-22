The Canberra Times
What the fashion of Succession tells us about the show and about society

By By Grace Waye-Harris
April 23 2023 - 5:30am
Shiv Roy is rarely seen with accessories, other than her phone. Picture by Claudette Barius/HBO
Imagine if the person you're dating invites you to their great-uncle's birthday party. This is not just any family gathering. The great-uncle in question is a billionaire and the party is at their New York City penthouse. To fit in, you wear your best dress and carry your most expensive handbag - a large, four-figure Burberry tote.

