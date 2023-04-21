Phenomena. MA15+, 94 minutes.
2 stars
It's hard to say what genre new Spanish Netflix film Phenomena falls into.
Most horror comedies tend to be slashers or zombie films, and given this one is about a haunting, it really doesn't fit that category.
So it's perhaps more light-hearted horror than it is horror comedy, but again, by the time the climactic scene rolls around, it's not so light-hearted after all. Regardless of how you categorise it, Phenomena is a bit of fun, with very mild scares (unless you're new to horror) and a touch of real life.
The film is inspired by the real-life Hepta group: Spanish women and a priest (Father José Maria Pilon) who were well known in Madrid for their investigations into paranormal activity, often making the news in the 80s and 90s.
The film starts with a series of newspaper clippings detailing the cases the group has covered, and one particular case, at the Vergara Palace, that they never solved.
But where our story picks up in 1998, the group is past its heyday. Showing up for meetings is not everyone's priority anymore.
However, the ladies - and new intern Pablo, who is the (aspiring) physicist of the group - are thrown squarely back into the mix after Father Pilon (played by Emilio Gutiérrez Caba) takes a turn and is hospitalised after visiting the site of a potential new haunting.
Sagrario (Belén Rueda) is the group's de facto leader in the Padre's absence. She's the co-ordinator and, in more profitable times, the party's press secretary of sorts.
Then there's Paz (Gracia Olayo), the grounded, reliable mother hen who drives the van and documents all their work with her variety of cameras and recorders.
Rounding out the trio of unflappable women is Gloria (Toni Acosta), a medium who can sense, see and sometimes channel ghosts or spirits. She is undoubtedly the best part of the movie, and Acosta infuses her with a great spunkiness.
The paranormal investigators head to the antique shop where Father Pilon was found unconscious - the site of a past murder. The store is in an old building which is looked after by an odd caretaker (Miren Ibarguren) and her vulnerable daughter Susanita (Maria Gil), and it's clear they know more than they initially let on.
Once the party shows up at the store, that's when the haunting shenanigans really kick off.
There's cold spots, flying objects, moving shadows and glimpses of ghastly beings.
There's never really enough tension to invoke any genuine frights in the audience, but it's familiar and enjoyable enough to sustain the horror fan.
Less successful is the odd decision to remove Pablo, who was an effective sceptic of a character, around halfway through, and never return to him or mention him again.
There's much talk about how the Hepta group does what they do to help people and give them peace but - not so subtly - by the end of the film their experiences also help the ladies address something that's missing or holding them back in their own lives. It's a little on the nose at times, but for the most part Sagraria, Paz and Gloria are so charismatic and fun to watch as a trio that you can forgive the laziness of the writing.
By not taking itself so seriously, Phenomena makes for a more enjoyable experience than another "inspired by true events" Spanish horror from Netflix - Veronica - which promised a lot and couldn't deliver.
