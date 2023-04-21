There's much talk about how the Hepta group does what they do to help people and give them peace but - not so subtly - by the end of the film their experiences also help the ladies address something that's missing or holding them back in their own lives. It's a little on the nose at times, but for the most part Sagraria, Paz and Gloria are so charismatic and fun to watch as a trio that you can forgive the laziness of the writing.