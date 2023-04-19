There are so many areas of concern the Albanese government has yet to address and it is time it got moving on them.
These include banning gambling and pay-day lender advertising, action on Iran including naming of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation and closing both the Iranian and Russian Embassies, neither of whom have the slightest interest in cooperating with Australia in any way.
Also our government has done little about addressing war crimes in Myanmar and should be applying more effective sanctions against its military dictatorship.
It is time the Labor government, and Penny Wong in particular, stopped sitting on their hands and did something constructive about these issues.
Instead they are spending most of their energy on promoting the Voice.
Governments should leave promotion the Voice to those intimately involved. I have no faith in anything governments of any stamp promote.
My default position is to vote no as it is normally about self aggrandisement and party politics rather than the good of the people.
The similarities between the federal Liberal Party and the perennial bridesmaids, the ACT Liberals, are increasingly apparent.
The ACT Liberals have been in opposition since 2001, a consequence of their social and economic conservatism being greatly at odds with the ACT electorate.
Federally the Liberal Party's move away from the centre is reflected in its approach to robodebt, climate change, the Voice and the housing crisis. It is no longer a broad church and is increasingly dominated by narrow-minded ideologues.
It is being urged by sections of media to differentiate itself by moving further to the right. If it does so it should be renamed Dutton and the Dunderheads.
Its policies need to be evidenced-based if it is to regain the support of the sensible centre. Effective opposition is more than saying no and parroting the views of the Murdoch media.
My co-workers and I at a local Canberra health clinic spent the entire pandemic worried we'd contract COVID, take it home and then kill our families.
We worried that elderly patients would be without help with families in other states locked down, effectively leaving them isolated and alone. We were yelled at and abused by people demanding vaccines under bizarre rules announced erratically by the government.
We watched our doctor and nurse colleagues rise to the challenge of vaccinating hundreds of Canberrans month after month without giving in to the exhaustion. And we knew we were lucky; that those in other cities in Australia or abroad were dealing with far worse.
Jenna Price ("The COVID era had a lot to like about it", canberratimes.com.au, April 14) might miss watching Netflix and pottering around in her kitchen or whatever it is academics do these days. She enjoyed the time and learned, I hope not for the first time, about washing hands.
A truly tone deaf and horrendous remembrance of the entire era and offensive to the rest of us out here in the real world. People died, Jenna.
The fiscal stance this government is taking to the forthcoming budget is a stark reflection of deception by Labor in its election campaign a year ago.
Labor campaigning on protecting Medicare, helping pensioners and those on low and fixed incomes, and making housing more affordable.
All of these issues are now on the backburner while the focus has shifted to changing the constitution.
I don't recall hearing much about major constitutional change during Labor's campaign. Nothing was mentioned about a possible cost blow out to more than $400 billion for nuclear submarines.
Now Medicare is in tatters, pensioners are further below the poverty line, everyone has to pay to see a doctor and many can't afford to rent - let alone buy - a house.
And all the while immigration is increasing.
But that's OK. We're getting $400 billion worth of nuclear submarines we have never needed and never will. And were getting a constitutional change that looks like an excuse not to address the core issues.
As a keen gardener and cyclist suffering from asthma I strongly object to being routinely forced indoors by wood smoke.
Excuse me for asking, but how come people carefully avoid sharing their small intestinal gaseous emissions while considering it proper to let go their massive residential wood smoke upon defenceless neighbours?
While blissfully enjoying the glowing embers, please consider for a moment the utter misery you may be inflicting on your victims near and far, especially the children, the elderly and the sick.
Is more information needed to electrify you into action?
Read the January 2023 ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment's Wood Heaters Report.
I suppose the Voice could be described as racist, but only because current Indigenous are descended from the original inhabitants.
In this it would be no more or less racist that any inheritance situation.
If the Voice is racist, then so is inheriting from your parents. First Australians had their land stolen without compensation, even by the legal standards of the time. Listening to them is the very least we should do for this mob we disposessed.
Zoe Wundenberg is right in saying this is bringing out the worst in us. Electing a head of state for a republic would be just as political and just as nasty. Let's not go there.
I am just about fed up to the back teeth with dyed-in-the-wool leftist pundits like Crispin Hull ("Shameful hypocrisy is revealed", canberratimes.com.au, April 4) abusing the leader of the Opposition (and indirectly almost half of the population) because he dares to oppose the Voice.
Hull and others like him should forget their political allegiances and think about what is good for the country.
Drop the emotion and think hard about the ramifications of a "yes" vote succeeding.
Hull and others like him are insulting almost half of the voters - and who may yet be a majority.
Mr Dutton has shown more courage than pundits like Hull could muster.
I am writing to correct a couple of small errors in the report in The Canberra Times about the demise of Grapevine emails ("Withering on the Grapevine: legacy emails to be shut down", canberratimes.com.au, April 16).
iiNet has not informed us, or several others we have contacted, that our grapevine email account is to be closed. When contacted, the iiNet operator apologised for the absence of any notification but was unable to explain why this had not happened. Apparently sending emails to addresses it intends to shut down is beyond iiNet's technical capabilities.
Also, we have been told the service is actually being shut down on May 28, not May 31 as reported. While this is only a difference of a couple of days, that may be significant to some people scrambling to update contacts and move all their information to a new email address.
Without your report many of us would have been caught having our account closed and inaccessible without any warning at all, losing access to valuable emails, contact addresses and the ability to contact critical agencies such as banks and government services to advise our change in email.
So a big thank you to The Canberra Times, and a big raspberry to iiNet.
I was horrified to read that some idiot has had the bright idea of sending overseas the waste plastic we have generated here in Australia in such quantities that we are having trouble storing it. How dare we treat other countries as rubbish dumps.
The government must intervene to stop what is becoming a serious problem. I suggest that the obvious solution is to stop retailers generating it.
For a start, by banning supermarkets and shops from supplying (or even selling for a miniscule price) plastic bags to customers. Back in the olden days you got paper bags for your fruit and vegies. Butchers wrapped meat first on a sheet of grease-proof paper, then in a sheet of white "butchers' paper".
Both were bio-degradable (and probably cheaper).
Can people in Canberra please stop leaving electric scooters everywhere? No one wants to pick them up. You need to do it yourself after you've finished riding. That's how the world works. It will make Canberra a happier place if it is kept nice.
It is high time Indigenous people were formally recognised in Australia. Canada and New Zealand acknowledged their indigenous people years ago. Why does Australia have to lag behind? Why can't we show some initiative and kindness to our less privileged citizens?
As usual, big organisations are quick to dump their clients. As an iiNet customer since its inception I say shame on them. I have no idea how to "migrate" from my grapevine accounts. Nor do I know how to inform the hundreds of organisations I need to tell.
The usual suspects are in like Flynn to partake of taxpayer largesse for new stadia and convention centres. Both could be built in such a way as to house Canberra's homeless on the many days they would not be used.
Re the shouty gender politics people who shout down those who disagree with them and make them shut up. The first thing that happens in when a country slips into totalitarianism is censorship; first of the media then of the individual.
Cheer up, Doug Hurst. You've always got The Canberra Times to run your reactionary ideas about society's winners and losers and print your claims about the climate crisis. The vibe you put down always seems to find refuge in these pages.
According to your article "We pay more for doctors" (April 16, page 1), a standard GP consultation is 15 minutes. My GP clinic, a part of a large chain, has a standard consultation of just 10 minutes. GPs can see an extra two patients an hour, raking extra dollars. What's the priority? Patient care or revenue?
You correspondent praises senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price for "calling it as she sees it"( Letters, April 19). I would prefer our politicians to take a little more care and call it as it actually is - backed by evidence rather than political ideology.
It's the providers that are blowing out the cost of the NDIS. They exploit funding by constantly reviewing disabled people, spending on over staffing, administration, offices, and cars for staff not related to providing care. More accountability please.
Government expenditure on the military would be better spent eliminating poverty and disease.
