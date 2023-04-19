A man accused of raping a sex worker has described feeling "scared" bikies would fight him after he called the alleged victim a "slut" and punched a hole in a wall.
The ACT Supreme Court trial of Darrell Michael Hudson continued on Wednesday.
He has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges. These include five counts of sexual intercourse without consent, four counts of committing an act of indecency without consent, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted sexual intercourse without consent.
Hudson has also denied charges of choking, strangling or suffocating a person, and property damage.
Chief prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC previously said Hudson and a friend visited a Canberra brothel in February 2021.
The other man paid in cash for Hudson to have sex with the woman, buying a "standard package".
Mr Williamson said the terms of the sexual encounter were "made abundantly clear", with only some acts permitted.
These included no kissing, no violence or "rough play", and no sex without a condom.
Mr Williamson told the jury Hudson was unable to achieve an erection, which led to "frustration".
The prosecutor claimed the man raped the woman multiple ways, including orally and digitally, pinned her down, choked her, spat on her face and slapped her.
During cross-examination of the alleged victim on Tuesday, defence barrister Katrina Musgrove suggested the accusations were incorrect.
Giving evidence on Wednesday, Hudson said he went to the brothel after attending a barbecue at a friend's home and playing the pokies at the Raiders Club in Gungahlin.
Hudson told the court he was on cocaine at the time, and knew it would prevent him from getting an erection.
He said he went to the brothel, "solely ... for my friend".
Hudson claimed that when he agreed to go into a private room with the alleged victim, he just wanted "a show".
He described this as "kind of like a strip tease-type thing".
Hudson denied becoming angry and physically assaulting the woman when he failed to become aroused.
"I knew what I was in for. I knew where I was and I knew I wasn't going to have an erection [due to the cocaine]," Hudson said.
He agreed with Ms Musgrove's suggestion that he had not been informed of what was, and what was not, included in the service.
Hudson also claimed he thought a male, or a group of "bikies", were going to beat him up after he called the woman "a slut paid to do a job".
"I was scared someone would come in and fight me," Hudson said.
The man is then accused of punching a hole in the wall before leaving the brothel.
During cross-examination, Mr Williamson asked Hudson why he thought punching a hole in the wall would "make the situation better" if bikies were coming.
"I was psyching up," Hudson replied.
Hudson told the court there had been "no thought process behind" calling the sex worker a "slut".
"I had plenty of respect. I wasn't calling her a slut to degrade her or to be mean, or anything. It's just a poor choice of words," Hudson said.
The man was also asked why he didn't go to a nearby strip club if he didn't want sex.
Hudson responded he had not been to the brothel before the night in question.
Mr Williamson asked Hudson if he had said to the alleged victim: "I want to f--- your face."
"I did not," Hudson said.
"Do you like to face f--- people?" Mr Williamson asked.
"I don't," Hudson responded.
The trial is set to continue on Thursday.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
