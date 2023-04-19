The Canberra Times
Darrell Hudson takes witness stand in ACT Supreme Court rape trial

April 20 2023 - 5:30am
Darrell Hudson leaves court earlier this week. Picture by Hannah Neale
A man accused of raping a sex worker has described feeling "scared" bikies would fight him after he called the alleged victim a "slut" and punched a hole in a wall.

