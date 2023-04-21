The Canberra Times
From croon to swoon: all our Christmases have come at once as Harry Connick jnr heads to Canberra in December

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:14am, first published April 22 2023 - 5:30am
Harry Connick jnr brings his Back Live tour to Canberra on December 15. Picture by Georgia Connick
Harry Connick jnr brings his Back Live tour to Canberra on December 15. Picture by Georgia Connick

Harry Connick jnr can't say exactly what he'll be performing in his Australian concerts.

