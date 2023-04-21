Harry Connick jnr can't say exactly what he'll be performing in his Australian concerts.
It's not that he's being coy or rude - indeed, he's unfailingly polite and gracious. The 55-year-old multi-talented artist - singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, actor - might live in Connecticut now, but the accent he gained from his upbringing in New Orleans is still thick and he's very much the southern gentleman.
It's just that there are so many songs in his repertoire - including jazz standards, Christmas songs and numbers he's written himself - that every concert will be different.
We can expect there will be a heaping helping of the Great American Songbook - classics by the likes of George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin.
"I might throw in a few Christmas songs since I'm going to be there so close to Christmas," Connick jnr says.
He will be coming to Canberra as part of his Back Live tour, his first Australian concert series since 2010.
"I'm bringing my whole band - there'll probably be 14 or 15 of us on stage."
Connick jnr says his biggest musical influence is fellow New Orleans jazz legend Louis Armstrong - "he was my hero and still is" - and others include Judy Garland, Ray Charles and Freddy Mercury.
It's a diverse group but Connick jnr says there is a common thread.
"They all had a real sense of self and a lack of inhibition in terms of how they performed. That's kind of how I like to perform - I give people myself."
He started doing that from an early age. Connick jnr's parents were lawyers who also owned a record store in New Orleans and often took him to concerts in the French Quarter. He started playing piano at the age of three, was performing publicly at five and recording by the time he was 10.
Connick jnr went on to study music in New Orleans and New York and released his self-titled major label debut album on Columbia Records when he was 19.
His career received a big boost after he recorded the soundtrack for the Billy Crystal-Meg Ryan romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... This collection of standards was a big hit and won him the first of three Grammy awards. To date, Connick jnr has sold more than 30 million albums.
While music is his main love and the thing he keeps returning to, Connick jnr has had also a varied film, television and stage career.
His first movie as an actor was the World War II drama Memphis Belle (1990), in which he played a tail gunner, and he returned to the skies as a fighter pilot in Independence Day (1996). In between, he played a serial killer in the thriller Copycat (1995). His films include dramas like Hope Floats (1998), romantic comedies like New in Town (2009) and thrillers such as Fear of Rain (2022).
On TV he's been a judge on both American Idol and Australian Idol and on the sitcom Will and Grace he played Leo, a doctor whose marriage to Grace was short-lived.
That's a sharp contrast to Connick jnr's own longtime relationship: he married actress and former model Jill Goodacre in 1994. They have three daughters, Georgia, Charlotte and Sarah.
As for Broadway, the source of many of the songs he performs, Connick jnr says, "I love it ... I think it's the familial feeling you get. You're a team during the rehearsal process and it's a very specific feeling. It's different from film, TV and concerts."
He starred in revivals of The Pajama Game in 2006 and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever in 2011 as well as devising and performed in a multi-media Cole Porter tribute show in 2019.
Connick jnr also wrote the music and lyrics for Thou Shalt Not, a 2001 Broadway musical based on Émile Zola's 1867 novel Thérèse Raquin, with direction/choreography by Susan Stroman. Relocated to New Orleans after World War II, it's a tragic story of adultery and murder.
His mother was Jewish but non-practising and his father Catholic and they allowed their children to choose their own religion. At 14, he became a Catholic - in part because his father and wider family were all close - and this has been part of Connick jnr's life since.
The COVID lockdown period for him was a time to focus on his family and his faith but he also used it to make music.
"It felt like I was more available to create," he says, and he recorded an album in his home studio, Alone With My Faith, featuring his interpretations of hymns as well as some of his own compositions.
Interestingly, despite the religious themes of Thou Shalt Not - which earned him a Tony nomination for its score, the recent recording and his multiple Christmas albums, Connick jnr says his faith doesn't directly play a big part in his career - inspiration comes from having time and space to work.
Since lockdown he's had more freedom to do other things, including the forthcoming tour.
Connick jnr had one bad experience in Australia, on a Hey Hey It's Saturday revival that featured a blackface routine. Host Daryl Somers apologised to the singer who said, "I know it was done humorously but we've spent so much time trying not to make black people look like buffoons that when we see something like that, we take it ... to heart."
But he doesn't hold a grudge.
"I love Australia," Connick jnr says, adding that he's always received a warm reception here and is happy to be coming back.
"I love the people, number one," he says.
"The culture is different to where I'm from and there's always something to learn, see, and do - it's so exciting."
The end of the interview is like the beginning. Connick jnr has various musical projects happening but asked what's next for him after the December tour, Connick jnr replies, "I can't tell you what I'm doing next year."
Again, it's not that he's being rude or evasive. He simply hasn't looked that far ahead - 2023 is busy enough.
Harry Connick jnr will be performing at the Royal Theatre on Friday December 15 at 8pm. See: tegdainty.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.