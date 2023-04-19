Canberra product and GWS Giants veteran Phil Davis has declared his desire to play at least one more game at Manuka Oval before hanging up the boots.
The 32-year-old will sit out Saturday afternoon's clash with the Brisbane Lions after suffering a groin injury in a VFL clash earlier this month.
It continued a frustrating period for Davis who featured in just five games last year due to hamstring injuries and suffered an ankle injury late in the pre-season.
Having contemplated retirement before ultimately deciding to play on for at least one more year, the defender is determined to maximise his time on the field.
The lure of turning out for the Giants in his home city is an added motivating factor and the team will return to Canberra two more times in 2023.
Davis hopes to be available for selection for the May 6 clash with the Western Bulldogs but recognises the match could arrive too soon. GWS will also host the Gold Coast Suns in round 19 and the veteran knows it could be his final chance to play at Manuka Oval.
"Not knowing when my career is going to finish, I want to play as many games as possible," Davis said. "I haven't played a game in Canberra since 2021, it's been a while between drinks. It has a special place in my football career, from being a 10-year-old through to now.
"I'd like to think I'm playing Saturday night against the Doggies. The decision I'll have to work through is when do I put my hand up to play senior football. Jack [Buckley] and Sam [Taylor] are doing such a great job in the backline, they're a big part of the future of the club. If I come in, I need to make sure I'm fit and capable."
A foundation player with the Giants, Davis has watched first hand as the club has forged a relationship with the ACT.
He featured in the team's first match at Manuka Oval, a 104-62 loss to the Western Bulldogs in 2012, and has played a key role in the establishment of a dedicated supporter base.
Having grown up in Canberra during a period in which the likes of the Kangaroos, Swans and Bulldogs sporadically played in the city, Davis recognises the importance of linking a single franchise to the region in order to grow the game.
Saturday's match is the first in a new $28 million 10-year deal with the ACT government and the veteran has noticed the next generation of fans emerging.
"Canberra has always been a big football town," Davis said. "They've always wanted their own team and I'd like to think they see the Giants as that team. We're very much Canberra, it's a big part of our identity.
"It's exciting to get back there, there's consistent support and plenty of orange. The growth I see now is the next generation of fans coming through. It's exciting seeing the eight, nine, 10-year-olds who all of a sudden are 15 or 16 and supporting us."
While frustrated not to be playing on Saturday, Davis remains a crucial member of the squad.
A desire to mentor the next generation played a key role in the veteran's decision to return for another year and he hopes to set the Giants up for success long after his retirement.
"My role is to try provide some guidance and give a different perspective to the playing group," Davis said. "I've invested a lot of time, particularly with the backs, talking through their games and hopefully I can be a confidant at times as well."
