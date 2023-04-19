Times Past: April 20, 1968

On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times reported on a significant memorial unveiling on Anzac Parade.
About 600 men who served with the Desert Mounted Corps in the Middle East 50 years ago saw a memorial to their fallen comrades unveiled in Canberra.
Mostly over 70 and many in their eighties, the veterans, a few wearing their old uniforms and plumed hats, came from all over Australia for the unveiling of the memorial by the Prime Minister, John Gorton.
With members of the veterans' families along with many other dignified guests, the gathering on the lawn in front of the memorial numbered about 1200.
The memorial itself, in Anzac Parade, is a replica of a statue erected at Port Said, Egypt in 1932, to honour members of the Australian Light Horse Brigade, the New Zealand Mounted Rifles, the Imperial Camel Corps and the Australian Flying Corps who died in Egypt, Palestine and Syria during World War I.
The memorial depicts a mounted Australian Light Horseman defending a New Zealander standing beside his wounded horse.
The Minister for the Interior, Mr Nixon, said Anzac Parade would become a memorial parade. It was intended that eight monuments or pieces of statuary would eventually line the parade. However, there was no hurry to build the other seven statues.
"History is long, and the greatness of achievement is often only recognised by succeeding generations," he said.
A spontaneous round of applause rose from a group of veterans when Sir Wilfrid Kent Hughes said the memorial honoured the horses, "our faithful friends", as well as the men.
Sir Wilfrid served with the 3rd Light Horse Brigade in Sinai and the Australian Mounted Division. He wore his old uniform during the unveiling and presentation.
Photos featured soldiers in their former uniforms, sharing photos as well as the Prime Minister laying a wreath, and the large crowd that had come from all over Australia.
