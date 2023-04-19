The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

NDIS and Medicare are core business for ALP

By The Canberra Times
April 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability Services Minister Bill Shorten. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Disability Services Minister Bill Shorten. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

When Disability Services Minister Bill Shorten outlined his "reboot" of the National Disability Insurance Scheme at the National Press Club on Wednesday he went to great lengths to assure people programs would not be cut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.