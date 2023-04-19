When Disability Services Minister Bill Shorten outlined his "reboot" of the National Disability Insurance Scheme at the National Press Club on Wednesday he went to great lengths to assure people programs would not be cut.
"The scheme will grow each year. That's inevitable and I say that again, clearly, for people beyond this room," he said. "I don't see the scheme as shrinking and that's not what we're trying to do."
His admission that anxious NDIS participants had been contacting his office ever since the proposed overhaul was first made public highlights the delicate balancing act facing the government ahead of next month's budget.
While we are unlikely to see a "horror budget" along the lines of the one handed down by Joe Hockey and Tony Abbott in 2013, there will definitely be winners and losers.
Labor, which is carrying a trillion dollars in COVID debt, is staring down the barrels of an unprecedented peacetime increase in defence spending, an NDIS outlay that is forecast to grow significantly year-on-year in perpetuity, and the need to provide additional money to incentivise bulk billing under Medicare.
This is all core business for a government that has already committed to providing an as yet undisclosed amount of cost of living relief for those hit hardest by soaring inflation, unaffordable housing costs and escalating power bills.
It became apparent on Thursday that JobSeeker recipients would definitely be among the losers. The Treasurer was quick to reject a call by the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee - Senator David Pocock's price for his support for industrial relations reform - to increase JobSeeker by up to 40 per cent.
While Senator Pocock is to be commended for his effort to improve the lot of those at the bottom of the income pyramid he has just been reminded that when one sups with the devil one needs a long spoon.
Other clear losers are the three million Australians currently paying off HECS debts whose repayments are expected to increase by seven per cent a year in response to inflation on June 1.
This is going to make life much harder for recent graduates stuck on sub-$100,000 a year incomes in the early stages of their careers.
On the subject of the NDIS, Mr Shorten has made no bones about the fact that while he intends to tackle rorting, over-servicing and waste this will not reduce costs overall.
That's despite the fact the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commissioner Michael Phelan has said between 15 and 20 per cent of NDIS expenditure is being rorted.
Given the scheme is currently costing $34 billion a year that comes to a staggering $5.1 to $6.8 billion a year.
The problem is that no matter how much the government manages to claw back it will still be behind the eight ball given the cost of the NDIS is tipped to reach $97 billion less than a decade from now.
While Mr Shorten's commitment to the NDIS is commendable it is clear that if the budget is ever going to get back into surplus then something needs to give.
The alternatives are to either increase government revenues or to cut services.
The latter is a very unpalatable option for a Labor government that has committed to protecting both Medicare and the NDIS while underwriting national security.
In light of this the case for scrapping the third round of tax cuts becomes more compelling by the day.
The country can't afford them and it is quite apparent that a large number of voters would be happy to forego them in order to preserve services.
They need to go.
