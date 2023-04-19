The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's about ooh ahh': Canberra Raiders fans flock to get up close with their stars

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 20 2023 - 8:26am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker makes one young fan's day at the members day at their Braddon centre of excellence on Wednesday. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker makes one young fan's day at the members day at their Braddon centre of excellence on Wednesday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The "Ooh ahh" is back baby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.