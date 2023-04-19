The "Ooh ahh" is back baby.
After four long COVID-19 afflicted years, the Canberra Raiders held their first members day at their Braddon centre of excellence on Wednesday, with fans finally able to get up close and personal with their heroes.
Not since 2019 have there been this many lime green-tinted selfies taken, with a hair's breadth separating which was the most asked question.
"Are you staying Jack?" or "Jordan, how's your head?"
If either Jack Wighton or Jordan Rapana got a dollar every time they were asked it they could probably play for free next year.
The first question was relating to Wighton's ongoing contract situation, which has seen South Sydney join the Dolphins in trying to lure the star five-eighth away from Canberra.
The second was regarding the sickening knee to the head Rapana suffered in Canberra's win over the Brisbane Broncos - his 11-day mandatory stand-down period coincidentally ending on Wednesday.
About 500 Green Machine fans took full advantage of the stunning day at Raiders HQ to get selfies, an autograph or just a look at their favourite players.
Hudson Young only had to stand still for a second and a 50-metre queue formed in front of him.
Sue Washington, whose Raiders-themed car you've probably seen around Canberra at some point, summed up what it meant to be back up close and personal with the players.
Even if it was just a glimpse of players like top prop Joe Tapine.
It might've been a bumpy start to the Green Machine's season, but Washington said she'd never lost faith in the team.
Although she did have a suggestion for the club - maybe include a defibrillator in the membership packages, given the Raiders' penchant for a nail-biting finish.
"We've sorely missed having them because it's really great for the kids," Washington said.
"It's amazing for the kids to see the players, interact with the players, do some skills with the players, meet their idols, get their photos.
"It's not even so much about having things signed, it's about 'Ooh ahh', you know.
"Even standing out the front waiting to get in, 'Oh my god there's Taps. Is that Josh Papali'i?
"To me that's what it's about, it's the smiles."
Matthew Gatt was lucky enough to tour Raiders HQ just before their centre of excellence opened in 2020.
It was also just before COVID struck to send the world into turmoil and shut down the NRL - and the centre of excellence.
He said these sort of days helped put a smile on the fans' faces, especially as the team's fortunes on the field seemed to be turning around after a slow start to the campaign - winning their past two games.
"A pretty slow start, like the last couple of years, but the last two games - especially the Broncos one, was a lot better," Gatt said.
"Hopefully it keeps improving. We're starting to get a few players back [from injury] so hopefully that helps the team."
Wighton was loving being back amongst the fans as he also had a constant line of eager autograph hunters and selfie seekers in front of him.
The Raiders five-eighth could only offer, "We're working on it" in response to the questions about whether he was going to stay or go.
Plenty of fans certainly hoped so. As do the Raiders, who have tabled a $4.4 million, four-year deal to tempt him to turn his back on any other offers.
Wighton was thankful for all the fans - even the ones that don't like him.
"It's beautiful mate. Without our fans there's no us," he said.
"We appreciate each and every one of them - even the ones that hate me. You've still got to appreciate them.
"That's part of the game too - some love you, some hate you, but we love 'em all."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
