How to grow a coronation quiche

Now for the tarragon, a delicate aniseed-flavoured herb that does well with anything creamy, like the cheese and cream in this quiche, or even scattered over a poached egg on buttered toast. This is a terrible time to plant it, as it will become dormant as soon as the weather gets colder, only poking its head out in spring. French or "true" tarragon doesn't grow from seeds, like the tasteless Russian tarragon often sold as tarragon - sniff for aniseed before you buy. Keep it in a pot in a sunny spot, as it's easy overwhelmed by weeds. Russian tarragon grows prolifically, even if its flavour is just "vaguely green". True tarragon tends to vanish overnight, probably eaten by snails, slugs, or dead from wilt or even gathered by elves for midnight potions - all I know is that every tarragon plant I have planted has disappeared, often suddenly. But it's been delicious while it lasted.