Over half of our inflation is housing, food and transport

Using interest rates to control inflation has been criticised widely with a few metaphors, but allow me to present you with a motoring-related one.
First, let's explain what inflation is, and there's more than one way to think about it.
The one you're probably familiar with is that money has become worth less, and whenever a nation (where they have the capacity to do so) devalues their currency on purpose (usually under the guise of making their exports more competitive, albeit at the cost of making imports more expensive), that is certainly the case. Money having less value is also the premise from which we attempt to compare the cost of a new car or petrol prices now vs 50 years ago. It's also one of the possible methods to decide where oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller ranks among the richest people in history.
I have heard it framed the other way though, and that is of things simply costing more. Thinking of it this way shifts the blame to businesses raising their prices just because they can. And as we'll get to shortly, rising prices is the literal definition of inflation. This is also how we can explain why the wealthy get wealthier in periods of inflation. Put simply, profits and share prices go up, so their wealth goes up.
In Australia, inflation is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Reserve Bank of Australia uses this to decide what to do with interest rates, raising them if it is above their CPI target of 2 to 3 per cent. For 2022 the Australian CPI rose 7.4 per cent.
The CPI is a list of thousands of products and services that households don't necessarily need but often purchase. Some things are far more important than others so they are sorted into 87 categories, and then further sorted into 11 major groups. These groups are then each given a weight, which determines how much they affect the final result.
The top group by weight is housing with nearly a quarter (about 23 per cent), so anything that increases the cost of housing creates an upward pressure on inflation (the CPI). As such, a rise in interest rates, the tool used to curb inflation, partly increases inflation (ie. holding the throttle while applying the brake), meaning every other group has to outweigh this first before any downward pressure is applied.
Furthermore, transport costs are third with about 11 per cent of the weight, so the portion of that group which includes vehicle financing puts a little bit of upward pressure on inflation too. In fact anything that involves financing (including business or farming) will see the same two-pedals-at-once effect.
Food (and non-alcoholic beverage) slot in at second with about 17 per cent of the weight, so just the top three groups are more than half the weight (about 51 per cent) of the CPI, which is how we measure inflation.
The solution I suggest for individuals is the same as what I put forward in August 2022, and that is don't buy anything which may be in limited supply (including limited supply of labour) if you don't absolutely need it. And for governments the solution is also the same, and that is policies which increase supply.
We are by far and away a surplus food supplier but, just like energy, being on the global market also means being subject to global pricing pressures. Eating things out of season also isn't helpful to pricing.
Based on the aforementioned CPI weights, the biggest and most obvious thing governments can do is help the housing supply.
An alarming number of building companies have closed while trying to counter poor reputations of the past. By that I mean they locked in pricing a year or more before construction would start, so when costs climbed too much in that time, rather than being able to pass that price on to customers they had to either build homes at a loss, or shut shop. I don't know what the best solution is here, but there are some options.
Better public transport is another. It doesn't have to be free like Tasmania trialled in April 2022, but they did see a 15 per cent uptick in passengers and realised they didn't have nearly enough bus drivers and routes to meet the true potential demand.
