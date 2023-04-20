Don't be fooled by the chill in the air - the fishing across the region is hotter than ever.
Understandably, plenty of anglers are thinking of turning this weekend into a four-day break to take full advantage.
Conditions on the South Coast look ideal for chasing everything from marlin to mullet.
In the estuaries, it's cross-over time, with summer species like whiting and flathead biting alongside tailor, salmon, bream, blackfish and trevally.
The action is spilling out onto the rocks and beaches, too. There are acres of salmon plus a few hefty tailor on offer in the surf.
The stones are the go for salmon, bonito, drummer and bream.
Offshore, the water is still a balmy 23 degrees and there are healthy numbers of billfish around.
Crews fishing out of Narooma and Bermagui are still raising a handful of marlin per trip and there's no reason why the action won't continue into May.
The warm currents continue to remain home to dolphinfish, striped tuna, bonito and an array of weird and wonderful northern visitors.
Tropical species caught well south of their comfort zone this week include a lonely dogtooth tuna and a very lost rainbow runner.
Snapper are on the chew closer in, especially around Montague Island.
Big kings have been spotted at Eden around the wharves.
Trout are active in the high country rivers and streams and will happily take a well-presented fly or small lure.
Cool conditions locally haven't done anything to slow down the fishing in the urban waterways.
There are still really good numbers of redfin and golden perch on offer in all of the suburban ponds and lakes.
