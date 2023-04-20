The Canberra Times
Review urges greater RBA clarity, transparency and accountability

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated April 20 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 10:00am
Sweeping Reserve Bank of Australia reforms are expected to result in greater recognition of the impact of interest rates on jobs and wages as the federal government flags plans to enshrine a dual central bank mandate to fight inflation and aim for full employment in legislation.

