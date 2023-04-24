This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
If a car company gives a vehicle a macho name, you can't be surprised if the drivers behave like macho men.
When Volkswagen called its pickup truck "Amarok", it wasn't obviously seeking sales from nice, little old ladies in pince-nez glasses.
To my mind, Amarok sounds like "I'm-a-rock", so how macho can you get. VW denies that. It claims the word comes from an Inuit language in northern Canada and Greenland. It is, the company informs us, an Inuit word for "wolf", alluding to VW's home town of Wolfsburg.
Hmm.
Either way, I'm-a-rock drivers do seem intent on dominating rear-view mirrors, particularly mine.
I suppose not all pickup trucks have macho names - Hilux comes, according to Toyota, from a contraction of high and luxury - but their appeal does seem to be to maleness. Tradies tend to be men, of course, so tradies' trucks tend to be driven by men, and that may explain the apparent (to me at least) aggression of some truck driving.
I've driven in lots of places and I reckon Australia is the tail-gating epicentre. Even in Texas, spiritual home of the pickup, road rage is less of a threat (perhaps because of the ever-present possibility of guns).
In Germany, where there is no speed limit on the autobahn, there is still, by and large, a certain politeness. The Porsche may zoom past at 200 kilometres an hour but there is order to the roads. Germans obey rules.
But Australians and roads!
The Monash University Accident Research Centre says: "Despite the fact they're designed as shared spaces, the combative frame of mind of many road users, be they drivers or cyclists, contributes to aggressive driving, and often disproportionate responses to perceived slights.
"At its most extreme, this can manifest as what is commonly referred to as road rage."
Note the word "cyclist" in there. They, in my experience, are not without blame.
I think I've been unfair to pickup drivers by singling them out. We may be guilty of confirmation bias when it comes to bad driving - we notice what confirms our settled view so when a male driver tail-gates me I notice but not if it's a woman. Maybe.
And I am not one of those people who believes women behind the wheel are milder than men.
Psychologists at the University of Queensland say the deadly combination which sparks aggressive driving is pre-existing anger and drivers overestimating their own skills (which no doubt we all do).
"Driving anger and the illusion of control are a dangerous combination," the psychologists Stan Steindl and James Kirby say.
"On the one hand, a person who is angry and holds the belief they are in control of the situation is more likely to drive in a risky and aggressive fashion. On the other, research has demonstrated our various cognitive functions, such as attention, reasoning, judgement and decision-making, can be impaired by anger. The result is a perception of lower risk, a greater willingness to take risks, and cognitive effects that actually increase the risks."
The Monash University experts have devised a Reduce Aggressive Driving (RAD) program which teaches drivers how to minimise the risk of human over-heating.
"Some of the suggested strategies to avoid aggressive driving before hitting the road include planning the drive, allowing plenty of time, making the car comfortable (with music and good temperature), and being aware of your state of mind.
"Once on the road, be prepared to pull over, drive in the left lane, acknowledge the needs of other drivers, show courtesy to other drivers, and avoid triggering routes."
But you knew that - but do you do that?
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
