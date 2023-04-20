With the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund stalled in the Senate, perhaps it is time to ask why government of every stripe is not taking direct action and investing directly in public housing.
The $10 billion fund aims to delivery $500 million of earnings each year to subside investment in up 40,000 social and affordable dwellings. But why not invest in them directly?
Yes, investment in public housing needs to be funded but it does result in a tangible income-producing asset that appreciates in value over time.
It is certainly more productive than state and territory governments running structural deficits each year.
It is a shame this discussion was not being had when the cash rate was 0.1 per cent and long dated Commonwealth bond rates were at record lows.
Imagine the federal government striking a special 30-year bond to invest directly in public housing? And while responsibility for public housing has historically sat with the states, the federal government has successfully delivered the best example of key worker housing supply arguably in the world in the form of Defence Housing Australia (DHA).
DHA has delivered thousands of properties across the Australia community, funded by private investors all with very little fuss or bother. It is difficult to replicate the exact DHA model due to the government subsidy underpinning rental flows that makes private investment feasible. However, it is unambiguously an example of the federal government solving a housing problem.
It is true that more supply is the answer to solving the problem but the twist on this observation is that in some market conditions the private sector simply will not build as the cost of building will exceed the value of the completed dwelling e.g. in the current rising interest rate environment. This is where engagement by state and local governments with the community housing sector for the delivery of social, affordable and key-worker housing is so crucial. It can see the delivery of additional supply at a time when the market will not provide it.
Investment in public housing is a great source of counter-cyclical supply particularly where the government has some control over the supply of land.
All jurisdictions have the ability to take some ownership of the housing challenge in their communities - it is a matter of political will and priority.
And to be fair, many jurisdictions have demonstrated that political will.
To go a step further, the private sector have stepped up to demonstrate that more action can and should be taken.
If local or state governments have surplus land that is not selling on the open market, why not foregone the potential land sale revenue and gift it to community housing providers, with appropriate encumbrances, for affordable or key worker housing?
Many councils have surplus land, granted many do not. And NSW state government through long term 49 year leases has done a version of this.
Councils have control over their planning and zoning. Why not be aggressive with planning? Increase zoning more proactively and develop a stronger appetite for community opposition particularly of the NIMBY variety?
Government entities that rely on or are the bodies of key workers have the opportunity to talk to the private sector about innovative approaches to housing provision.
Why couldn't, for example, NSW Health offer long-term government backed leases at market rent to the institutional investment sector to deliver housing for nurses close to their place of employment where there are dramatic shortages?
The COAG micro-economic reforms of the 1990s were unambiguously a good thing for the economy but has it has arguably left, in some sectors, a lingering reluctance to tie up capital for broader social purposes as opposed to those investments that deliver more daily utility to the many like bridges, tunnels and trains.
Housing is the foundation on which a life of stability and dignity grows. It should be delivered (even if done indirectly) for communities with the urgency that we deliver crucial infrastructure like running water. And the temptation to wait around for someone else to take responsibility is a dangerous trap and must be avoided.
Lobbying and making the case for greater support to solve the Housing crisis has its place but there is no substitute for action and action now.
