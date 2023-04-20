It is true that more supply is the answer to solving the problem but the twist on this observation is that in some market conditions the private sector simply will not build as the cost of building will exceed the value of the completed dwelling e.g. in the current rising interest rate environment. This is where engagement by state and local governments with the community housing sector for the delivery of social, affordable and key-worker housing is so crucial. It can see the delivery of additional supply at a time when the market will not provide it.

