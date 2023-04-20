The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Dan Carton | Local government could improve planning and solve housing crisis

By Dan Carton
April 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund stalled in the Senate, perhaps it is time to ask why government of every stripe is not taking direct action and investing directly in public housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.