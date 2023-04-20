The Canberra Times
RBA changes leave policy dilemmas

By The Canberra Times
April 21 2023 - 5:30am
RBA Governor Philip Lowe. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The proposed change to the way the Reserve Bank of Australia determines interest rates should be seen as a strengthening of it rather than as a radical departure from the way it's been run. This is not a criticism of past leadership and policy but a changing of its emphasis in changed times.

