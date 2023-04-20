RBA changes leave policy dilemmas

The proposed change to the way the Reserve Bank of Australia determines interest rates should be seen as a strengthening of it rather than as a radical departure from the way it's been run. This is not a criticism of past leadership and policy but a changing of its emphasis in changed times.
Unfortunately, we have left behind those years where interest rates barely moved above zero. Inflation is back and that will mean rates will have to be adjusted to keep it in check. We have witnessed that change over the past year as the RBA raised the cash rate ten times in almost as many months.
Interest rate changes are best done by economics experts of the highest calibre. Getting rates wrong causes untold pain for businesses and people. Failing to increase them when they need to rise gives inflation a boost; increasing them too much may cause personal and corporate bankruptcy.
This means hiving off interest rate decisions to a specialised, nine-member committee to be known as the Monetary Policy Board is sensible. It will include six externally appointed economic experts.
This is similar to the system used in the United States where the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board (the country's central bank) makes the decisions. In Britain, the Bank of England has its Monetary Policy Committee. Both are made up of high-powered economists who make technical judgements not driven by the immediate politics of the day.
The US Federal Reserve describes its committee's role: "The FOMC holds eight regularly scheduled meetings per year. At these meetings, the Committee reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy, and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth."
This will be the same as the Australian committee's task. It, too, will likely have eight meetings a year.
There is also an emphasis in the recommendations on transparency.
This is important. Politicians can seek political advantage from criticising interest rate changes. It is easy for them to make cheap points by perpetually turning on the Reserve Bank. For this reason, it is important for the RBA to explain exactly why it has chosen a particular policy.
If politicians want to make mischief, they will need to come up with good arguments against those of the experts on the Monetary Policy Board.
The 51 recommendations in the review ordered by the Treasurer Jim Chalmers are, of course, precisely that: recommendations.
But the government has indicated it will accept them. There is little doubt that they will be enacted.
Mr Chalmers has gone about it in the right way. Monetary governance should not be a party political issue. He has said he will consult opposition parties. The Liberals have already indicated they will support the changes - opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor called the report "very positive".
There is one cloud on the horizon.
The review recommended the RBA should spell out that the aim is both price stability and full employment "with equal consideration given to each".
But it is not clear how the committee should resolve any dilemma between controlling inflation by raising interest rates, on the one hand, when and if that meant politically unacceptable levels of high unemployment, on the other. Choices with big political ramifications would have to be made.
It will need members of great expertise and wisdom.
