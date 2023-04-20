The ACT government needs to separate itself from religion

It is one of the utterly scandalous features of government in the ACT that a major public hospital is run by a religious order of a minority religion.
Calvary is a public hospital that the public pays for yet it limits the full range of medical services to the population based on its monumentally stupid set of beliefs ("Inquiry finds series of barriers to abortion access in ACT", April 19).
This is the same institution that adheres to antiquated ideas that marriage is an arrangement open only to heterosexuals, that the only acceptable method of birth control is the "rhythm method" and that opposes voluntary assisted dying.
The statues and crucifixes in a public hospital are discomforting trigger points to those of us who reject the whole panoply of beliefs, practices and toxic history (excepting the "compassion" shown by individuals who rise above the official doctrines and actually embrace the belief that Jesus was about love).
In a secular society there is no place for minority religion running anything to do with health where it is paid for by the public. When will this government summon the courage and energy to move them on?
I agree that electronic vehicles (EVs) are the future and so appreciate the pioneering efforts of those such as regular correspondent Peter Campbell of Cook.
However, if the global supply of EVs is constrained - and likely to stay that way for a while - how does diverting EV supply from Europe to Australia do anything at all for global warming?
Europe's need for EVs is greater than ours, because they have much worse (classic) air pollution. The government's proposal to contrive unnecessarily high fuel efficiency standards strikes me, therefore, as a negative for the global environment ("Efficiency standards drive EV uptake", April 20).
To understand the Chinese view of Taiwan it helps to imagine the same situation happening here. Imagine that a warlord backed by a foreign power has been defeated on the mainland and had fled to Tasmania, taking with him nearly all our gold and foreign currency reserves.
With this money to pay his soldiers, he institutes a reign of terror there, imprisoning or executing 140,000 pro-Australia citizens. By the time he dies, Tasmania has become a different society. It still speaks Australian, reads and writes as Australians, but many Tasmanians have come to like their independence. On the mainland there is a strong desire to invade Tasmania to reclaim them forcibly. Some politicians begin to talk of the drums of war.
This is what has happened in Taiwan. The US-backed warlord Chiang Kai-shek was thrown out of China, fled to Taiwan, a Chinese island, and with his stolen gold created a changed society there.
It seems to me that the essence of the Voice is this: "we, the Indigenous peoples of this Great Southern Land do not have faith in you, the non-Indigenous peoples, to nurture and safeguard our thriving."
This is hardly surprising given the structural and race-based sins of the past, but it's sad to think that we feel the need to embed an "l don't have faith in you" clause in our constitution.
Alas, "those who control the present, control the past." And, those who control the present tell us our past sucks, really sucks - gotta erase it! Can't trust ourselves.
So, how do we address, let alone mend, the deep cultural and spiritual ruptures that are inevitable when Western and indigenous cultures rub-up against each other?
How does the dominant culture reconcile the structural sins of its past with the good will and decency that abound in the present?
And how do we address the reality that at the deepest levels - cultural, spiritual, social - indigenous and Western cultures just don't mix: at best, they're the clumsiest of dance partners.
At an emotional level, the call for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament appears to be a no-brainer; a compelling "must" to redress some awful history. But can we repair a race-based past with a race-based future?
Can we ever be wedded as a citizenry while exchanging "vows" underpinned by mistrust?
Would you sign a blank contract for a new home without having all the details in the contract? You are being asked to sign this contract without any specifications or construction times, no price or costings; no structural, or size building details; on a hill or a flood area.
The blank contract you are being asked to sign cannot be changed. You are stuck with it, with no disclosed additional payments or final sunset payment options.
This contract is the Voice referendum you will be stuck with, if it fails disastrously like ATSIC, or creates more problems than it solves, you will still have to pay for it.
If the Voice is passed - a new huge, monolithic government department costing many billions will be created with a permanent secretary, undersecretary, and myriad of highly paid staff, researchers, accountants, legal advisers - who in turn will do the usual bureaucratic procedure of calling in very expensive experts costing millions, to cover for their lack of knowledge, showing they should not have been appointed in the first place - they will then establish department offices across Australia, with duplicated senior staff and support services costing many more billions.
This appears more of a "come-in-sucker gullibility test" than an Indigenous matter?
The report "More than 4400 registrations for Jacka land" (April 20) revealed blocks of land in the Gungahlin suburb of Jacka will cost between $568,000 for a tiny 340-square-metre parcel and $762,000 for a more reasonably-sized 893-square-metre block.
The new owners then face the cost of building a house, which is, on average, $375,000. The total cost to those seeking their first home would therefore be between $940,000 and $1,140,000. Few young couples could afford these costs.
The aerial photograph accompanying the report shows how tightly houses are packed together in Canberra's newest suburbs: there is little, if any, allowance for any green space, let alone the shady trees that will become almost priceless as earthworms.
Bill Gemmell (Letters, April 19) outlines the theoretical advantages of urban infill. These need checking on what happens in practise. Take Woden for example. Prior to 1980, Woden had good areas of open space, now almost all of these areas are either covered in buildings or fenced off and not accessible to the public.
The tram is poised to use up nearly all of the green space that remains.
Come on Albanese, Dr Jim and the rest of you. In opposition you talked the talk on JobSeeker urging the then-Coalition government to do something about the woefully inadequate rate. Promising a review was a constant refrain from every ALP member and candidate. But what is the worth of a review without action?
Since you've come into government it's only gotten worse thanks to cost of living and rent increases. With a strong recommendation from your own advisory panel, now is the right time to accept the outcomes of the review panel and raise the allowance to a level that doesn't force vulnerable people to live in poverty.
Just because opposition finance spokesperson Jane Hume thinks raising the allowance by 40 per cent would be irresponsible doesn't mean you have free reign to ignore the review panel's recommendations. If it's good enough to argue the trillion dollars of LNP debt has changed the equation such that the country can't afford any increase right now no matter how necessary you thought it was before the election, then it's good enough to also go back on your pre-election commitment not to cancel the stage 3 tax cuts.
I would hazard a guess that most Australians would understand a decision to prioritise the vulnerable over the well off. Now is the time to walk the walk.
Just raise Jobseeker to a living level for goodness sake.
Seeing Liberal deputy leader Sussan Ley on TV ranting against the Voice while wearing a Sydney Swans scarf, reminded me of Groucho Marx's famous comment, "I wouldn't want to belong to a club that would have me as a member". In Ms Ley's case would that best apply to the Liberals or to the Swans?
In response to Gay von Ess (Letters, April 20), it needs to be noted that there are a lot of Indigenous people who are not "less privileged" and even more non-Indigenous people who are "less privileged". The latter are just as entitled to the initiative and kindness that Gay calls for.
Now that Senator Jacinta Price has been appointed Coalition spokesperson on Indigenous Australians it would be nice to see her recognising the First Nations people that are excelling.
There are plenty of great Indigenous sportspeople, dancers, singers, actors, painters, and academics but Ms Price seems focused on those who are committing and/or victims of domestic violence.
Senator Price's approach can only reinforce the view, of some, that Indigenous Australians are a pack of drunken no-hopers and devalues the achievements of (amongst others) Deborah Mailman, Aaron Pietersen, Jessica Mauboy, the Bangarra Dance Company, and a myriad of gifted footballers and netballers.
Can you tell me right now who is the chief scientist for Australia in the CSIRO? Because right now it looks as if no one even knows who that person is.
Stage 3 tax cuts should be abandoned, the GST raised to 20 per cent, and rent assistance, JobSeeker payment, minimum wage, and GP payments, all increased.
I wish to question your editorial decision to re-publish a commentary by M. Kostakidis from the digital journal Pearls & Irritations.
Surely The Canberra Times can offer one of the best-educated readerships in the country serious and sober analysis of complex policy dilemmas, rather than a diatribe that descends to personalised abuse.
iiNet does not care about its customers.
Grapevine emails will stop at the end of May, affecting about 23,000 Canberrans. "It's a business decision," says iiNet. TransACT was a good internet provider, then the ACT government sold it. Big business swallows it up, then a bigger one swallows that business, and then does not provide a service.
It's like the Monopoly game. Only one person is left standing, having swallowed up everyone else!
But then there is no one left to support an economy.
Amanda Vanstone writes ('Public service needs some privacy', Canberra Times, 13 April) that the workings of the public service should be protected from the public gaze.
What an incredible assertion, fresh after the disgraceful revelations of grants rorting and the Robodebt scheme! More public scrutiny, not less, is called for.
I'm sorry, Amanda, you politicians and your senior public servants, whose jobs depend on serving your political ends, simply can't be trusted behind closed doors. A reminder: it should be a public service, not a political service.
