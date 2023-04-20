The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The ACT government needs to separate itself from religion

By Letters to the Editor
April 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary Hospital. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Calvary Hospital. Picture by Jamila Toderas

It is one of the utterly scandalous features of government in the ACT that a major public hospital is run by a religious order of a minority religion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.