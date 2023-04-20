Parts of the former Canberra Times offices in Fyshwick will be retained and refurbished, under plans released by the new owners of the site.
Sydney-based developers Norman Property Partners and Trumen have submitted a development application seeking approval for a multi-building self-storage facility, to be managed by Wilsons.
The developers purchased the site from ACM, the publisher of this masthead, for $19.8 million in 2022.
More than 1000 storage units are proposed to be built across several buildings.
The plans include retaining and refurbishing the original two-storey office block that was constructed on the corner of Pirie and Newcastle streets in 1987. A new single-storey building is proposed to be built into it.
Another existing four-storey building would be refurbished, with a new four-storey building to adjoin it.
Four new, single-storey buildings would also be built on the site, the plans show.
Trumen founder and CEO Sam Allen said it would be the first Wilsons storage facility in Canberra.
"There's certainly a demand for it ... our research shows that," he said.
"Obviously Fyshwick is such a prime location and such a central location, so we think it'll perform well."
Vehicle access would be from a new driveway on Pirie Street.
A separate development application was submitted in February for the partial demolition of existing structures, removal of underground fuel storage tanks and a Crown lease variation to subdivide the block.
The application is currently under assessment.
The owners of the Fyshwick site have entered an agreement to sell the back portion of the block, which is conditional on the subdivision approval.
The 11,432-square-metre portion, or about 55 per cent of the site, sold for $9,235,000.
The Canberra Times began publishing on Mort Street in Braddon in 1926.
Printing of the newspaper moved to Fyshwick in 1964, before the editorial and advertising teams relocated in 1987 to the purpose-built Fyshwick offices.
The printing press was decommissioned in 2020 and in late 2021, Canberra Times staff relocated to a new office in Civic.
Public submissions on the development application close on May 9.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
