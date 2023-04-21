Iconic horse training property for sale with $2.8 million+ price guide

A property familiar to many Canberrans for its row of white fences and bright red roses has hit the market for the first time in more than 30 years.
Capricorn Park Stud, located almost halfway between the ACT border and Murrumbateman, was recently subdivided and now the original homestead has been listed for sale.
The 50-acre portion of the property is expected to fetch between $2.8 million to $3.1 million.
There has been a fair amount of development news in Canberra and surrounds this week, including another block many readers would be familiar with.
The new owners of the former Canberra Times office in Fyshwick have detailed plans to build a Wilsons self-storage facility at the site.
Much of the original corner building will be retained, but renders show it will boast a new, modern look if the proposal is approved.
Just over the border, plans are under way for a 138-dwelling residential development in Googong.
A Canberra-based developer has submitted a proposal for the complex, which would comprise a mix of townhouses and apartments across six buildings.
The proposal joins a number of new developments cropping up in the growing township, including plans for retail shops and a local pub.
Another new area of development making news is Jacka, located in the Gungahlin district in Canberra's north.
Thousands of hopeful buyers have registered their interest in one of 217 blocks of land being released in the suburb by the ACT government.
The ballot results - all 4476 registrations - have been drawn and the lucky buyers at the top of the list will soon get a chance to pick their block.
There are some strict rules around how a land release ballot works, however, including buyers having just three minutes to make their selection.
Finally, residents of an apartment complex in Bruce have called on the ACT government to intervene and enforce a rectification order it issued in 2019.
The deadline to complete about $5 million of rectification work has passed, yet little work has been done to fix the defects throughout the 120-unit complex.
One owner said the residents felt "ghosted" by the government.
A government spokesperson told The Canberra Times there were "regulatory actions under way in relation to Belle Apartments".
