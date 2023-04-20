The ACT Liberal Party has launched a push for the government to establish live sites for the upcoming Women's World Cup.
Fans packed into Civic Square to watch the Socceroos during last year's men's tournament however Chief Minister Andrew Barr is yet to commit to setting up big screens in the city during the event in July and August.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The establishment of a live site is the final chance for Canberra to engage with the World Cup after the government opted against bidding for matches and then withdrew from the race to become a training base.
"The Canberra Liberals advocated strongly for the ACT to host World Cup games which would have been an important investment in women's sport and for the city," shadow minister for sport and recreation James Milligan said.
"It is disappointing that the Chief Minister decided not to bring any games to the ACT but many members of the community that I speak with especially at grassroots level are wanting to support our fantastic Matildas.
"Providing a space and a big screen for members of the community to gather and cheer on the Matildas would be a great way for Canberra to show our support."
Officials across the country are in the process of establishing live sites to allow soccer fans to come together to watch the Matildas.
FIFA fan festivals will be set up in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide but not Canberra.
The governing body has also placed restrictions on organisations hoping to screen matches. FIFA will require councils and governments to apply to host a screening and is reportedly considering charging fees.
For Milligan, the benefits outweigh the costs and he called for Matildas matches to be broadcast in Civic.
"We saw recently with the Men's World Cup a large number of Canberrans converge on Civic Square to watch Australia play Argentina," Milligan said.
"Canberrans love our sport and we should be doing all we can to support our women as they take on the world in the upcoming World Cup."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.