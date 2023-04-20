The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Liberal Party calls for FIFA World Cup live site at Civic Square

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
April 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fans packed out Civic Square during last year's World Cup. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Fans packed out Civic Square during last year's World Cup. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Liberal Party has launched a push for the government to establish live sites for the upcoming Women's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.