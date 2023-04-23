The Canberra Times
Clive Williams | Why do vetted individuals leak information?

By Clive Williams
April 24 2023 - 5:30am
Why do people like Jack Teixeira become a security problem in terms of unauthorised release of information? Picture Shutterstock
I spent 38 years working in intelligence and security, including in the US intelligence community, and have followed with interest the case of airman Jack Teixeira, 21, of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. (The Air National Guard is a federal military reserve force of the US Air Force and also part of the state militia.)

