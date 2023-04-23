Another "red flag" case involved an army officer who parked in a street where regular Thursday night meetings of the Australian Communist Party were held. He was not parked there on other nights. It turned out later that he visited his mother living in the same street on Thursday nights and had no association with the Communist Party. Today it is difficult to deny a security clearance, particularly if "inclusivity" issues are involved - which might make the vetters seem biased against an applicant on racial or other grounds.