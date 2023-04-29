The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Land around Alivio Tourist Park considered for urban infill a decade ago without consultation

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
April 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alivio Tourist Park chief operations officer at Nicko Ivanov said while more housing was important, so was tourism for the future of the capital. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Alivio Tourist Park chief operations officer at Nicko Ivanov said while more housing was important, so was tourism for the future of the capital. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A newly revealed plan that would have opened up more infill sites in the ACT for housing has shocked a business that unknowingly faced becoming surrounded by new residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.