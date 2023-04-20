Times Past: April 21, 1987

On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on a Canberra man who recounted his memories of being a prisoner of war.
A report said a Roman Catholic chapel that was built by prisoners of war at Changi jail in Singapore would be rebuilt at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, triggering the memory of a Canberra man who laid the original floor of the chapel.
Les Atkinson, of Cook, was 16 when he joined the army. He was to spend four years as a prisoner of war.
Mr Atkinson said he had been laying floors in the kitchens at Changi when a Scottish lieutenant, Cameron Smith, asked him to build the floor of the chapel. The floors were made from cement blocks about a metre squared.
Some of the blocks were "acquired" from the kitchens and others were taken from the drains in Half Moon Street in the Japanese sector of Singapore.
"I was only pulled up a couple of times," Mr Atkinson.
The blocks were laid on level ground without mortar.
Mr Atkinson said he had been told the chapel would be used as a shrine after the war and was surprised to find it had been brought to Australia.
He said none of the people who had built the chapel had been Catholic, even though it was a Catholic chapel.
He wished to help with the reconstruction of the chapel at Duntroon, he said.
"I would like to see that the floor was put back right," he said.
