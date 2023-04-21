The Voice referendum is about setting priorities for our nation

In rejecting the Voice proposals, two correspondents (Letters, April 21) seem to lack empathy as well as misunderstanding history, justice and our system of governance. Of course we have a responsibility to look after all disadvantaged Australians but sometimes there is a moral imperative to set priorities. Our history shows Indigenous Australians were dispossessed of their land illegally, treated brutally and regarded as morally and intellectually inferior for over 200 years. A referendum bears no relation whatsoever to a building contract and the assertion that the Voice will create a "huge, monolithic government department" stacked with highly paid bureaucrats dispersed across the country is supported by no evidence other than blind prejudice.
Finally, the process is being undertaken openly through our well established parliamentary system, directed by a government that, thankfully, shows considerably more integrity than its predecessors. Yet, it was a Coalition government that, in 2015, asked Indigenous Australians what they wanted in the form of constitutional recognition. Their respectful answer was the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The question is, what is the real reason the now opposition has turned its back, while the government is implementing an election promise that Australians clearly voted for?
It's a great pity for the future of journalism worldwide that the US company Dominion, designer and manufacturer of voting machines settled out of court with Fox for A$1.17 billion. Fox has used weasel words to admit that they lied repeatedly about a rigged election and the impact of Dominion's voting machines. Their biggest "personalities" lied repeatedly, claiming the election was rigged.
The Dominion lawyer viewed this settlement as a win and claimed that lies have consequences. People died as a result of misinformation and the lie continues today. Fox hasn't even been reporting the payout and I read yesterday it's highly likely Fox will be able to claim a tax deduction of over $200m for their settlement.
Fox stated after the settlement: "This settlement reflects Fox's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards." Really. What alternative universe do they live in?
It's a great pity that people didn't get an opportunity to see Fox executives and personalities being forced to tell the truth (a novel experience for them) under oath.
Fox is the top rating channel in the USA. After this settlement they shouldn't be permitted to use the word news in conjunction with any of their programming. Thanks to Fox, the US is divided like never before. It's no wonder people have lost faith in large sections of the media.
We now have Twitter tagging the BBC, ABC and SBS accounts as government-owned media as if it's a bad thing. The reverse is true.
In addition to his lifelong commitment to the marginalised and downtrodden, Fr Bob Maguire was a great friend of the union movement and was a speaker at many large union rallies.
Perhaps he recognised in union members, especially those casually employed and on insecure incomes, some of those marginalised and downtrodden that he so strongly supported. We mourn the passing of a larrikin priest and a truly great Australian.
Apropos Geoff Le Couteur's plea to "keep race out of the constitution ", Patricia Saunders observes that race is already in the constitution under sections 25 and 51(xxvi) (Letters, April 16 and 18). True. However, in the 1967 constitutional referendum the Australian people voted overwhelmingly to repeal section 127 because it was based on race. The Voice proposal would insert a new provision in the constitution based on race.
Thank you, Crispin Hull for your succinct analysis ("Australia is now a two-tier society", April 18) of the broad economic drivers of increasing division in our society. It highlights the outcome of 30 years buying the votes of Group 2 "middle Australia dependants" and the support of 1 per centers by both parties. This also sucks money out of our economy, making money for business investment more expensive and social investment limited.
It partially explains statistics indicating that business investment in research and development in Australia is significant lower than equivalent, but more competitive economies. This feeds into why improvements in productivity have stagnated. It makes it clear that political claims the underling economic position will be back in black are nothing but hot air.
Finally, it shows why, like all other lobby groups (including existing Indigenous lobby groups) representing the needs of Group 1 dependants in our society, the Indigenous Voice is a doomed waste of money. Sadly, it has driven a cultural change from "we are all in this together" to "what is in it for me", and there is no mateship in that.
"Indigenous and Western cultures just don't mix: at best they're the clumsiest of dance partners" (Letters, April 21).
Except one partner wears hob nail boots and the other is barefoot. Time we all wore appropriate footwear?
Well, at least we are starting to speak of fundamental constraints - which are not insurmountable with the "good will and decency" mentioned.
The Pope gives King Charles a piece of the cross that Jesus was supposedly crucified on. What superstitious nonsense.
The chances of that being the real cross of Christ are the same as that of this government getting consensus on the Voice to Parliament. Zilch, nada, nyet.
If the opposition's treasury spokesman Angus Taylor is serious when he says "our goal is to make this as bipartisan as possible" ("Cross-party praise for RBA reform", April 21), the Albanese government will deserve considerable credit for being the first Australian government since federation in 1901 to radically reform the Reserve Bank of Australia.
This reform will change an organisation until now concerned only about inflation and interest rates to one that will also address the serious employment problem: a reform that was long overdue.
Gay von Ess (Letters, April 20) correctly points out that Canada and New Zealand recognise their First Nations people. The culture and rights of the Sami people, including the right to move reindeer across borders, were recognised by both Sweden and Norway in the Lapp Codicil of 1751.
In a similar treaty with Native Americans, both the United States and Canada recognised First Nations rights in the Jay Treaty of 1794. These treaty rights were only properly honoured in Canada.
Finland in 1995 wrote recognition of their First Nations people into their constitution. Finland did not become a divided nation. In fact, it leads the world in many social indicators, particularly educational outcomes.
Well said, Carlo Massola (aged 4). There were 10 letters in the paper and I think yours was at the top because it was the best one.
In the wake of Carlo Massola's excellent letter regarding electric scooters (Letters, April 20), I think it would be a good idea if all letters included the age of the writer.
While I suspect the majority of the conservative whingers would be revealed as being of an age highly correlated with the onset of dementia, it would be interesting to see which ones are just the whiny tantrums of tiny toddlers.
I cannot believe that the government we have now is Labor. They won't cancel the opposition's stage 3 tax cuts, when all labour economists agree that these cuts are only favouring the rich. They won't improve payments for the unemployed, the sick and disabled, when they admit that it is impossible to live on the current amounts.
It seems to me that they are afraid to be called socialists.
They are afraid to be marked as the party that always causes budget deficits, when the cause of the deficits are really the expenditures committed to by the previous government, on items such as submarines, the war museum, and tax cuts.
When will this government stand up for the vulnerable poor?
