The Voice referendum is about setting priorities for our nation

By Letters to the Editor
April 22 2023 - 5:30am
Anthony Albanese at the Garma Festival last year. Picture Getty Images
In rejecting the Voice proposals, two correspondents (Letters, April 21) seem to lack empathy as well as misunderstanding history, justice and our system of governance. Of course we have a responsibility to look after all disadvantaged Australians but sometimes there is a moral imperative to set priorities. Our history shows Indigenous Australians were dispossessed of their land illegally, treated brutally and regarded as morally and intellectually inferior for over 200 years. A referendum bears no relation whatsoever to a building contract and the assertion that the Voice will create a "huge, monolithic government department" stacked with highly paid bureaucrats dispersed across the country is supported by no evidence other than blind prejudice.

