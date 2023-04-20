The Canberra Times
Reserve Bank governor says 'we've got to be realistic' about reforms

Updated April 20 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:45pm
It was telling when Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe, reflecting on the recommended reforms to the central bank, said a different structure would not necessarily have led to outcomes any different to those Australians are now experiencing.

