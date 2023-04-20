It was telling when Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe, reflecting on the recommended reforms to the central bank, said a different structure would not necessarily have led to outcomes any different to those Australians are now experiencing.
"I think the changes are positive, but I wouldn't overestimate that they will fundamentally change how the economy works," he said. "We're not suddenly going to be delivering 2.5 per cent inflation every year. It's an improvement, but we've got to be realistic here."
The temptation might be to dismiss his comments as those of an incumbent defending himself and his organisation against criticism.
But that would be a mistake.
There is no doubt the review found fault with the way the Reserve Bank has been operating, particularly in the last six or seven years.
In each case, it found the central bank wanting. During 2016-2019, it thought the RBA board was too compliant and accepting in the face of assurances by RBA officials that inflation would eventually increase, and so denied the economy the support it needed to grow more quickly.
During COVID, the problem was one of communication. In seeking to bolster confidence, the RBA - through Dr Lowe - provided what many took to be an assurance that interest rates would stay very low until at least 2024. In its forward guidance, the review found the central bank erred by projecting so far into the future, not revisiting the forecast often enough, and having unrealistic expectations about the attention the public would pay to the caveats around the statement.
In the most recent episode, the review found the RBA, like several other central banks, was too slow to recognise and act on the emerging inflation challenge.
As has been pointed out, the RBA was hardly alone in its actions and omissions in these three episodes. Many other central banks with different structures and process did similar.
By boosting the expertise on the interest rate-setting board, encouraging a contest of ideas and giving time, resources and leadership to improve the quality of analysis to inform monetary policy deliberations, the reforms to could lead to better decisions.
And improvements to the way the central bank communicates could dispel some of the confusion and uncertainty that has so often surrounded board meeting outcomes.
However, worthy though the changes may prove to be, Dr Lowe thinks the effect is likely to be marginal.
And it is unrealistic to expect that the reformed RBA that will emerge over the coming year or so will not make mistakes.
But the reforms could make them less likely, or at least better understood.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
