During COVID, the problem was one of communication. In seeking to bolster confidence, the RBA - through Dr Lowe - provided what many took to be an assurance that interest rates would stay very low until at least 2024. In its forward guidance, the review found the central bank erred by projecting so far into the future, not revisiting the forecast often enough, and having unrealistic expectations about the attention the public would pay to the caveats around the statement.

