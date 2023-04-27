Waiting game as still no builder for former PBS project in Ginninderry

Buyers who were eligible for new concept "flexible-living homes" in a new development in Canberra initially were overjoyed.
However the completion of their new properties has turned into a saga.
The Canberra-based construction company was engaged to build 45 "flexi-living" homes in stage two of Strathnairn, part of the Ginninderry joint venture.
These homes were described by the joint venture as "interlocking, individually titled homes" with benefits such as lower price points and reduced maintenance. Buyers were subject to eligibility criteria.
Meanwhile one Canberra couple have very much taken things into their own hands in order to get into the increasingly competitive ACT property market.
Jemma Carter and Shane Johnston have tooled up and are building their own kit home after being beaten six times at auction as they attempted to buy their first home.
"At one of the auctions we were beaten by a lousy thousand dollars; it was so frustrating," Ms Carter said.
"So when the opportunity came along we thought, stuff it, let's move a little bit out of town and build our own house, and do it all ourselves."
"I mean, how hard could it be, right?"
Meanwhile, overdevelopment and not meeting zone requirements are two of the reasons given for a large development at Belconnen Town Centre being knocked back.
The JWLand development proposed 550 residential units, and an additional 325 commercial accommodation units, as well as three levels of basement car parking and commercial tenancies.
However the lease for the block permits a maximum of 550 dwellings.
The justification from JWLand to add an additional 325 commercial accommodation units was considered insufficient within the proposal.
And in Commercial Property news two Canberra childcare centres run out of public service offices have closed in the last six months after the government agencies did not renew contracts subsidising their rent.
Birralee Early Educational and Care Centre at the Attorney-General's Department's 4 National Circuit office closed in December 2022 because they could not afford commercial rent.
Share your thoughts on property and development at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.