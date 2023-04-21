Ethan Bates couldn't believe it.
Having spent a year recovering from an ACL tear, the Tuggeranong Valley footballer was writhing in pain after crashing his mountain bike.
This time the damage was even worse. Not only had he blown out the same ACL, but the youngster had injured his MCL and meniscus.
It was 2021 and Bates was ready for a change in fortunes. His body, however, had other ideas.
Twelve months and another gruelling rehabilitation later, the apprentice plumber found himself back in the emergency room.
This time he had broken his hand after falling off an e-scooter. Any hopes of returning to the field in 2022 were instantly dashed.
While the injuries would be enough to drive most people away from sport, Bates felt an aspect of his life was missing when he wasn't running around with his mates.
"I wasn't doing nothing on my weekends, I was still working and catching up with some of the boys but I missed that schedule of going to footy, playing with mates and then going back to the club for a few beers with the boys," Bates said.
"I missed all of that and I enjoy playing footy, so it was a no-brainer to play while I'm young rather than get to 40 and regret not coming back."
The 22-year-old successfully completed a full pre-season and made his long-awaited return in last week's loss to Queanbeyan.
While Tuggeranong suffered a heavy defeat, coach Jim Rice was pleased with the performance and said Bates would continue to improve.
"I was proud of what he accomplished over the pre-season to put himself in the first grade side straight away," Rice said. "He's a well-liked guy. He influences without meaning to, the way he approaches his footy is intense and guys go along for the ride or get left behind.
"Both he and the players have been driving the standards and expectations of each other, which is pleasing as a coach."
While Bates' journey has been unique, his desire to return to the field reflects that of countless men and women across the ACT.
Wins and losses are important, but the motivation behind playing sport extends well beyond a desire to finish on top on the scoreboard.
"Come game day we go out there and try your best. We take the game seriously and implement what we do at training into games. The social side of things is important, getting around the boys when they kick a goal or do a good play. That's why we play," Bates said.
Bates knows his comeback is in its infancy but hopes to enjoy a long season.
The past few years have provided him with perspective few 22-year-olds can boast and he's determined to make the most of the chance to play football while still young.
So for now, he's willing to steer clear of any mountain bikes and e-scooters.
"I haven't touched a bike since and I've deleted those scooter apps," Bates said with a smile.
