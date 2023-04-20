The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL: Harry Perryman to return for GWS Giants' clash with Brisbane Lions

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
April 20 2023 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giants star Harry Perryman will return from injury on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
Giants star Harry Perryman will return from injury on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

GWS Giants coach Adam Kingsley is confident Harry Perryman will make an instant impact in his return to the side for Saturday's clash with the Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.