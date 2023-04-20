GWS Giants coach Adam Kingsley is confident Harry Perryman will make an instant impact in his return to the side for Saturday's clash with the Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval.
The midfielder will play his first game since injuring his hamstring in the round one win over the Adelaide Crows and will be expected to play a key role in Tom Green's absence.
The Canberra product will miss the match in his home town after accepting a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle.
Perryman's return, however, provides a major boost for the Giants and Kingsley backed the 24-year-old to play a key role in the midfield.
"We're really excited to bring Harry straight back in," Kingsley said.
"He's a leader of our club and an important part of our team. He showed across last season and this pre-season his weapons as a contested-ball winning midfielder and we expect him to come in and play that role really well."
Perryman's return is one of three changes made following last week's two-point win over Hawthorn.
Cooper Hamilton has suffered a stress fracture in his navicular and will miss a number of weeks while forward Adam Kennedy has dropped out of the side.
Brent Daniels is back after having a week off and Harry Rowston has been promoted from the substitute role to the interchange.
"It's great to have Brent come straight back in," Kingsley said. "He's really showed what he can do in that small forward role for us over the first part of the season. Given his history and how much we travel, we made the decision to manage him last week but he'll come straight back in and really brings pressure and intent to our forward line.
"Harry will also come back into the side after playing as the sub last week. He's a great young player finding his way in the early parts of his career and he'll bring the toughness he's known for."
