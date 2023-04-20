A five-day period of double demerits will begin in the ACT from midnight on Thursday, April 20 and continue through until midnight on Anzac Day, April 25.
For drivers travelling interstate, the same penalties will also apply across NSW, over the same period.
Double demerits will be applied to all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone, traffic light offences, and for riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
Thousands of visitors are expected to the ACT over the coming Anzac Day period, with extra demands placed on policing and traffic management.
The seven-day forecast of warm and reasonably dry autumn days ahead is also expected to encourage additional road traffic between the ACT and the NSW South Coast.
Police have requested drivers take extra care on the roads over the coming holiday period after a horror Easter break in which seven people across NSW lost their lives, including four in a horrific head-on crash between two twin-cab utes south of Murrumbateman on Easter Friday.
A couple from Yass in a Mitsubishi Triton ute were killed in that head-on crash, together with two men in a Ford Ranger - the male driver aged 19 and a rear seat passenger aged 22. The front seat passenger in the Ranger - a 21-year-old man - suffered severe chest and abdominal injuries and is still in a critical condition.
NSW Assistant Commissioner Tracey Chapman warned driver fatigue appeared to be a significant contributing factor in the 109 road deaths recorded across NSW this year.
"Police cannot take action against fatigue in the same way we would enforce something like speeding, so we have to rely on the public to do the right thing," Assistant Commissioner Chapman said.
"We urge drivers to plan their trips carefully, take regular breaks, and never get behind the wheel if they feel too tired to drive."
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
