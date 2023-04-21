Jarrod Croker describes the leadership group's backing that led to his NRL recall as overwhelming, but the Canberra Raiders co-captain says it's up to him to perform to keep his spot.
Croker is part of the selection headache brewing for Raiders coach Ricky Stuart ahead of their revenge mission against the Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga next Saturday.
Forget about a headache, this is more like a selection migraine.
Stuart has the unenviable task of trying to fit six outside backs into five holes when he names his side on Wednesday.
If it wasn't for Nick Cotric's (hamstring) bad luck it would be even tougher thanks to the returns of Jordan Rapana (concussion) and Xavier Savage (jaw).
With back-to-back wins for the first time this season, incumbents Croker, Sebastian Kris, Matt Timoko and Albert Hopoate have all staked their claims.
There's both the tangible reasons - statistics like run metres, tries and tackle busts - and intangible ones - like the experience and leadership that comes with 294 NRL games over 15 years.
It's part of what Croker has brought to the Green Machine over the past two weeks - helping them to a two-game winning streak.
He came in off the back of the Raiders leadership group suggesting to Stuart their young backline needed Croker's cool head.
It's led to a much more rigid Canberra defensive line over the past fortnight.
"Your goal is to be that bloke that players want to play with and to have the Club 82 boys push for that was quite overwhelming, really," Croker said.
"But in saying that I have to go out and perform at my best every week because of the guys you spoke about.
"It was great to hear that from those guys, but at the same time I've got to go out there and not let anyone down."
How do Rapana and Savage fit into the Raiders team to face the Dolphins?
Rapana is back from an 11-day mandatory stand-down for concussion after he copped a sickening - but accidental - knee from Broncos prop Martin Taupau.
Savage returned from a broken jaw last weekend, playing mostly on the wing in NSW Cup before spending the final 15 minutes at fullback.
Incumbents Kris, Timoko, Croker and Hopoate have all shown enough to keep their spots.
Solving this riddle is why Stuart is paid the big bucks.
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton felt there were two musts for the back five.
"Raps deserves his spot every day of the week. He's one of our best players week-in, week-out. Always has been," he said.
"So that's a no-brainer - he's earned his stripes there, old Rapa.
"Crokes has come back and changed the dimension of the team just with his leadership. We needed that calm head in there. We got the old skipper back and he's holding his own.
"Everyone loves having him in the team. He's part of the furniture here and made a massive difference.
"Everything else will work itself out."
The Raiders produced their best performance of the season in their win over the Brisbane Broncos two weeks ago, with a backline of Rapana, Timoko, Kris, Croker and Hopoate.
It would be a fair call for those five to get the nod against the Dolphins.
Rapana scored a double and put his body on the line at the end when he took a high ball before Taupau's knee clattered into his head.
Hopoate also scored a try and ran for 152 metres. Timoko had a try assist and ran for 148m, while Croker made 16 from 16 tackles and four from four goal kicks.
But first-choice-fullback Savage has returned to action since then - through NSW Cup last week - scoring a try playing on the wing and then spending the final 15 minutes at fullback.
The return of his blistering speed would clearly add potency to an attack that's struggled in the opening seven rounds.
A few weeks ago it was clearly Savage, but Kris produced his best game in the No.1 jersey in the win over the Dragons.
Kris vowed to do everything he could to keep his good mate Savage out of the custodian role.
It will come down to whether Stuart thinks Savage is ready for an NRL return or whether he feels he needs a full game at fullback in NSW Cup before bringing him back.
There's also the potential to bring Savage back into the NRL on the wing - having shown how devastating his pace can be there in his NSW Cup return.
What happens with Kris has a flow-on effect for the rest of the backline.
If he stays at fullback then Croker and Timoko remain in the centres, but if Savage takes back the No.1 jersey Kris goes either to centre or the wing.
It would be a tough call to drop either Timoko or Croker, just as it would be to push Hopoate out - given he's averaging 161 run metres and has scored two tries in his six games this year.
NRL ROUND NINE
April 29: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
