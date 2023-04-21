The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

Bradley Perrett | What ministers cant say: the concrete reasons for worrying about China

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at the National Press Club on Monday; and inset, aircraft carrier Liaoning in the western Pacific. Pictures AAP, Chinese Ministry of National Defense
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at the National Press Club on Monday; and inset, aircraft carrier Liaoning in the western Pacific. Pictures AAP, Chinese Ministry of National Defense

We should get down to brass tacks. What is the specific, concrete threat that China poses to Australia? What, exactly, do we worry it could do and why do we think it may do it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.