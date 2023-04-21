The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders look local to uncover international talent as next two NRLW signings revealed

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders spotted PNG representative Ua Ravu at a clinic in Griffith. Picture supplied
The Raiders spotted PNG representative Ua Ravu at a clinic in Griffith. Picture supplied

A search of the Riverina has uncovered the Canberra Raiders' next international.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.