A search of the Riverina has uncovered the Canberra Raiders' next international.
They've signed PNG Orchids lock Ua Ravu as one of their next two NRLW announcements on Friday.
The Raiders have also signed Elise Smith, who lives in Junee - where Raiders legend Laurie Daley's from.
Ravu played for PNG at last year's World Cup in England, starting at lock in one game and coming off the bench in the other two.
She plays for the Harden Worhawks in the Katrina Fanning Shield and was spotted at a skills clinic at Griffith in January.
The 26-year-old grew up in Leeton and now works as an NRL development officer in Griffith.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet. I'm still getting all the emotions and there'll still be more to come, but it feels really good, it's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it," Ravu said.
"It's something I've always dreamed of doing so I'm very grateful for the opportunity."
Smith attended the same clinic as Ravu and was part of the Yass Magpies' Katrina Fanning premiership team last year.
The 29-year-old represented the Riverina Bulls in the NSW country championships and has been part of the ACT Brumbies squad.
"I've been blessed and I'm just so grateful to be able to put this green shirt on, it means so much to me. I'm so happy and excited for the journey," Smith said.
"It's so surreal, it's honestly a dream. You watch those NRLW girls and you aspire to be like them or you look up to them and it's honestly going to be so crazy to train with them.
"I'm so excited to learn from them and take the field with them."
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said the signing highlighted why they'd put on a series of skills clinics throughout the surrounding regions, like the South Coast and the Riverina.
"That was part of the reason we did the clinics and the Academy was to find that player that stood out amongst the group," Borthwick said.
"Elise is a local, she's very excited about the prospect of playing for the Raiders now because she's now seen that pathway and she's been rewarded with a contract as well and I can't wait for her to rip in.
"I'm really excited for Ua. It's another good story where she moved over to Australia at a young age and never had that opportunity to travel to Sydney to play in an elite state comp.
"She was obviously rewarded with some good form here in the local KFS comp with her Papua New Guinea representation at the World Cup.
"I'm really happy to have Ua here. We talk about fitting the mould of being a good person, but being a good player as well that's what I'm most excited about with Ua.
"I can't wait for her to get here and fulfil the dream she's had for a long time of playing for the Canberra Raiders."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
