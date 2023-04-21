The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 22, 1970

By Jess Hollingsworth
April 22 2023 - 12:00am
Carillonist Mr John Gordon came down from the ivory tower in Lake Burley Griffin after a day with the 53 bells, and called them "quite a pleasure to play".

