Carillonist Mr John Gordon came down from the ivory tower in Lake Burley Griffin after a day with the 53 bells, and called them "quite a pleasure to play".
"The touch is very light," he said. "It's a lovely tower".
Mr Gordon, of Wahroonga, was to play at the official presentation of the carillon by the Queen on the Sunday. The carillon was a gift from the British government. The senior lecturer in music at Sydney Teachers College, Mr Gordon had been a carillonist at Sydney University since his student days in the 1930s.
Halfway across the pedestrian bridge linking the carillon on Aspen Island to the "mainland" the day prior. he dropped his overnight bag and put his hand on the bridge railing to talk about the first ringing.
"I've been playing it off and on from 10am to now (4pm), ringing it in. There were no bugs, it was a trouble-free day," he said.
Lifting his hand from the wet paint on the railing, he paused for a time to see if he had paint on his grey sport coat.
Continuing, he said, "The bottom bell [the largest, weighing over six tons] is a beautiful thing. I smacked it whenever I could".
Mr Gordon went through his program several times during the day. It included folk music and a piece specially written by Mr Terry Vaughan, the director of the Canberra Theatre Centre, called Lake Music.
Strolling around the base of the carillon he said, "There's almost a flat up there," pointing at a balcony halfway up the tower which contained a shower, lavatory and telephone.
He was unable to show the inside of the new tower. It was locked by the caretaker and it still belonged to Britain.
