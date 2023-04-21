OVER 100 years, Legacy Australia has helped more than 43,000 partners and children of veterans who gave their lives or health serving our country.
Defence Health presents the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay in honour of this centenary.
Starting in Pozieres, France, on Anzac Day, the torch relay will make a 55,000km journey, stopping at 45 Legacy clubs worldwide before finishing in Melbourne in October.
Torch Ambassador Dr Brendan Nelson AO lit the torch at the official launch of the 2023 Legacy Centenary Commemoration, held at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne in April last year.
It was in Melbourne Legacy was founded by Stan Savige.
He wanted to help the widows and families devastated by the loss of a loved one or breadwinner during the war.
Savige urged fellow returned servicemen to turn their attention to these families and assist them during dire circumstances. They are now known as Legatees.
Legacy is one of Australia's oldest charities, with more than 40 Legacy clubs across Australia.
Legend has it Legacy began during World War 1, on the Western Front, when a soldier said to his dying mate, "I'll look after the missus and kids".
That promise has so far seen 40,000 veterans' families receiving support from 3400 Legatees who work voluntarily daily.
The premise of Legacy is to help families of those who served in war, peacekeeping and humanitarian missions and who have died or become seriously injured either in service or subsequently.
Legatees include schoolchildren through to senior citizens.
While legatees give assistance and provide care, Legacy clubs help with fundraising efforts to help local veterans and members.
Money raised funds grants and scholarships for children's education, funding holidays for widows and their families and providing a one-off payment to assist during an emergency.
Legacy is the umbrella organisation for torchbearers, women's auxiliary, widows and laurel clubs.
For more information, visit legacy.com.au.
