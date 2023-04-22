Times Past: April 23, 1966

On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on a unique war hero.
The only man in the British Commonwealth to have won the Military Medal four times, Ernie Corey, pictured in bed at the Canberra Community Hospital on the CT's front page, was set to watch the Anzac Day march on Monday on the television.
Mr Corey was 78 and 1966 was the first year he would not march since Anzac Day was first commemorated in 1916. A heart attack the week before had spoilt his incredible record.
He enlisted with the AIF at Nimmitabel, NSW and was first posted to the 55th Battalion as private 2143 at Guillemont, France where he would receive the first of four Military Medals [for bravery in battle]. In the remaining year of World War I in France and Belgium, he won three bars of the Military Medal, a feat never equalled.
Mr Corey was determined to march again in the following year. With him in the hospital was Warrant-officer I Reg Collinson, a modern veteran. He was a returned man from Vietnam, where he earned the British Empire Medal for his services. Also shown in the picture was student nurse Caroline Hemion, all the way from New Jersey, USA. She was in her first year of training at the hospital.
Mr Corey died in August 1972, aged 80.
