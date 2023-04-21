The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court jails Angus Gottaas-Hughes for raping sleeping teenage girl in Ainslie

By Blake Foden
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Angus Gottaas-Hughes arrives at his sentencing on Friday. Picture by Blake Foden
Angus Gottaas-Hughes arrives at his sentencing on Friday. Picture by Blake Foden

The sentence imposed on a sexual predator who raped a sleeping teenage girl has prompted an angry reaction, with one of the victim's supporters labelling it a "f--- all" penalty.

