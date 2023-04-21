The Canberra Times

National Families Week offers a time to celebrate the value of families

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
April 21 2023 - 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take time to enjoy a family meal during National Families Week. Picture Shutterstock
Take time to enjoy a family meal during National Families Week. Picture Shutterstock

Families are the foundation of community life worldwide, and each year, on May 15, the United Nations observes International Day of Families to recognise their value.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.