The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 24, 1967

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
April 24 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967.

The Girl Guide and Boy Scout rally at Manuka Oval to welcome the Chief Guide, Lady Olave Baden-Powell, began as a quiet affair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.