Times Past: April 24, 1967

The Girl Guide and Boy Scout rally at Manuka Oval to welcome the Chief Guide, Lady Olave Baden-Powell, began as a quiet affair.
Two-thousand Cubs, Brownies, Scouts and Guides listened dutifully to all the speeches, respectfully sang the hymns and said the prayers, while the invited guests looked down from the reserved section in front of the Bradman Pavilion.
Then Lady Baden-Powell boarded a jeep to inspect the packs scattered across Manuka Oval and almost immediately the jeep was submerged in a sea of children straining to shake the hand of the chief.
Officials, who had obviously not expected such an enthusiastic response, tried to bar the way but the children easily evaded the thin blue and khaki line of defenders to run beside Lady Baden-Powell, shouting greetings to her.
A young Guide ran out of the crowd to friends standing by a mock fire. "She touched me," the Guide said, with a reverence most teenagers would have reserved for a Beatle and not for a delicate, grey-haired woman.
As the chief stepped from the jeep back on to the reviewing stand, the 2000 Brownies, Cubs, Guides and Scouts ran from every part of the field, with banners fluttering. Hats and caps were thrown in the air as an official called for three cheers for the chief.
The crowd hushed as Lady Baden-Powell said goodbye. "Good luck to you and thank you," she said, and the day was almost over.
The official dismissal came from a guide official. "Scat!" she said over a loud speaker system, and within 15 minutes, Manuka Oval was empty.
