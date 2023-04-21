Marking the end of our involvement in Vietnam

UNDER a sunny Saigon sky in June 1973, a diminished troop of guards finally withdrew from the Australian embassy, thus ending 11 years of involvement in the Vietnam War.
In that time, more than 60,000 Australians had seen action in Vietnam, with 523 returning in body bags and a further 2400 wounded.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of Australian troops from Vietnam, the longest conflict in the 20th century in which our nation was involved.
The Vietnam War began in the 1950s when Ho Chi Minh, leader of the Vietnamese Communist Party, began extending his power from the country's north to the south.
He wanted an independent Vietnam after years of colonial rule by the French.
But the Americans were concerned that should South Vietnam fall to the communists, this would cause a "domino effect" and see the rest of South East Asia fall under the hammer and sickle.
So US president Lyndon Johnson committed troops to South Vietnam; Australian prime minister Robert Menzies backed the Americans, hoping to shore up support in the event of a threat from neighbours such as Indonesia.
At the time, the media and the public largely supported Menzies' commitment to the war.
Australia's involvement in Vietnam peaked in 1969, deploying more than 7000 troops.
By then, any hope of victory, or indeed a shorter war, had dwindled.
Also, a new generation of voters had emerged, questioning Australia's involvement and the "conscription lottery", which called up young Australians to enlist (the first such conscription of Australians since World War I).
When Gough Whitlam swept into power in 1972, one of his first acts as prime minister was to withdraw the last Australian combat personnel from Vietnam.
By 1973, all that was left was the guard platoon protecting the Australian embassy, housed in the Caravelle Hotel, a 10-storey building with bullet-proof glass windows and its own generator that also was home to the New Zealand embassy and foreign news bureaux.
Troops that arrived home in 1973 were often met with hostility (despite many being conscripted).
The Vietnam War became an asterisk in 20th-century Australian history.
Veterans were excluded from many RSL branches and, even up until the 1990s were barred from participating in Anzac Day marches.
Many Australians viewed the Vietnam War as an "unjust" war and so treated the veterans similarly.
These days, Vietnam veterans march proudly in Anzac Day parades, setting an example for veterans from more recent and controversial wars, such as that in Afghanistan.
