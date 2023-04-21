The Canberra Times

Marking the end of our involvement in Vietnam

By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:11am
This welcome home parade was held in Brisbane for Australian soldiers who had returned from service in South Vietnam. Photo courtesy National Archives of Australia
UNDER a sunny Saigon sky in June 1973, a diminished troop of guards finally withdrew from the Australian embassy, thus ending 11 years of involvement in the Vietnam War.

