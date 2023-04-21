The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Anthony Warren-trained Easy Rosie shines again in Federal win at Thoroughbred Park

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 21 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Easy Rosie rekindled her love affair with Thoroughbred Park. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Easy Rosie rekindled her love affair with Thoroughbred Park. Picture by Keegan Carroll

You'd clone her if you could. Easy Rosie is the reigning Canberra horse of the year for a reason.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.