You'd clone her if you could. Easy Rosie is the reigning Canberra horse of the year for a reason.
The Anthony Warren-trained four-year-old returned to Thoroughbred Park with a bang in the 1400m Federal on Friday.
The star mare held off Norm Gardner's fast-finishing Cyborg and Matthew Dale's Unique Prince to build on a Thoroughbred Park record that is quickly becoming the envy of many a rival.
Easy Rosie boasts four wins and two thirds from six starts helping her to $130,490 in prize money from 18 starts.
So it almost felt as if there was little doubt about her ability to fire again at Thoroughbred Park, backing up the Canberra horse of the year award she claimed in November.
"She's tough as nails, if you could clone her, you would," Warren said.
"She's a real knuckle down and keep grinding kind of a horse, so you always know she is going to put in 110 per cent, which is everything you want in a racehorse.
"She's had a lot of luck here, but it's big, open, fair-playing track and that suits her. She's a big, rangy filly. She seems to really enjoy it here.
"She's got a real affinity with Canberra racecourse, so it's good to have her back here. At some point, which is probably now, she'll be weighted out of racing here until the carnivals.
"But it was really good to have her back and get another win under her belt."
Goulburn-based trainer Warren had spent the lead-up toying with the gear he thought would get the best out of his talented mare.
After two impressive fourth-place finishes in a pair of 1400m country championships qualifiers and a seventh-place finish over the mile at Newcastle, Warren decided to experiment with all gear off in Canberra.
"I think she was possibly hiding behind the blinkers a little bit,
"We originally put her into winkers when she was younger, just to straighten her up a little bit. As a juvenile, she was a little bit wayward in her running.
"As time went on, I thought the blinkers might sharpen her up, but she was a pretty honest filly. In this campaign, she has run really well, she's always been there or thereabouts.
"It was a good move to take the gear off and go back to basics.
"We wanted to get through today to see how the gear changes went. I haven't really mapped out a path for her, so it's a really good question as to whether we look to go back to the mile or stick around at seven furlongs.
"I'll sit down and go through that."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
