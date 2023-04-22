Are health professionals not allowed to believe in God?

It was irresponsible of The Canberra Times to publish the lead prejudiced rant by David Perkins (Letters, April 21).
Don't we want tolerance and debate anymore? What would happen if all the Catholic doctors, anesthetists, nurses and administrative staff resigned from our health services?
If Perkins sees Catholics as having a "monumentally stupid set of beliefs" including that the universe was created by God from nothing, what does he think of those people who believe that the land and the people were created by the spirits?
If Perkins rejects Catholic doctrine but likes the idea of Christian love, he might ponder Christ's statement (Matthew 5:17): "Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them."
He will find that Catholic beliefs are well grounded in history and philosophy.
In response to Doug Hurst's assertion that using facts and reason to discuss climate issues makes one a denier (Letters, April 19), I would welcome a discussion with him over a glass of red concerning the reality of human-induced climate change.
I would insist on two conditions though. First, that our modern scientific understanding of the physics of heat exchange, radiation, the atmosphere and the oceans is admissible in any such discussions, and second that we both leave our clubs at the door.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers basically called for a review of the Reserve Bank, purely because Governor Philip Lowe made a prediction that interest rates wouldn't rise until 2024, at a time when it seemed quite rational. Nobody can accurately predict the future. Fifty-one recommendations and another layer of bureaucracy, is a needless joke.
A question for Fr Peter Day (Letters, April 21). Like it or not we are going to have a referendum this year, so considering what we know of Jesus from the Gospels and the Acts of the Apostles, do you think that He would vote "yes" or "no"?
It certainly is hard to believe that Australia has been to date one of two developed countries - the other being Russia - that do not have fuel efficiency standards.
It is now extremely pleasing that the Australian federal government has unveiled the first National Electric Vehicle strategy to encourage the use of cleaner, cheaper to run, vehicles.
The key to this plan is the introduction of a fuel efficiency strategy which will make it necessary to meet lower emissions requirements when motoring.
The fuel efficiency strategy will make EVs far more attractive to purchase as compared to as they are now.
Well done to the federal government for introducing a strategy to bring Australia into line with other developed countries and for introducing a smart move to fight against human-induced climate change.
Eric Hunter (Letters, April 20) misses the point about the impact of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Her articulate opposition to the Voice in the referendum is not "political ideology" - quite the opposite, it is practical focus on remote communities' disfunction.
Anyone who has lived and worked in the Outback knows you must listen and act for the local people, before relying on a new political creation here in the comfortable capital.
If you cannot make up your mind about voting "yes" or "no" just listen to the noisy rantings of the two First Nations senators, who desperately crave attention, and you will be instantly converted to a "yes" voter. They do not represent the majority of First Nations people.
