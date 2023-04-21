The Canberra Times
Audit office will examine Parliamentary Expenses Management System after referral from Special Minister of State Don Farrell

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated April 22 2023 - 8:51am, first published 5:30am
Special Minister of State Don Farrell referred the matter to the audit office last year. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Special Minister of State Don Farrell referred the matter to the audit office last year. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The program intended to monitor parliamentarian expenses will be probed by the Australian National Audit Office, after its pricetag ballooned to more than $68 million.

