The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Canberra artist Sylvie Carter paints portrait of Corporal Ernest Albert Corey, becomes Gallipoli Art Prize finalist

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sylvie Carter's portrait of Corporal Ernest Albert Corey, left, and right, Corporal Ernest Albert Corey. Pictures supplied, Australian War Memorial (A05109)
Sylvie Carter's portrait of Corporal Ernest Albert Corey, left, and right, Corporal Ernest Albert Corey. Pictures supplied, Australian War Memorial (A05109)

Corporal Ernest Albert Corey was nothing short of inspiring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.