Corporal Ernest Albert Corey was nothing short of inspiring.
Having served in both World Wars, the Canberran - who died in 1972 - is the only man in the British Empire and Commonwealth armies awarded the Military Medal and three bars, and is credited for saving hundreds of lives as a stretcher bearer in the 55th Battalion.
With plenty of incredible stories of bravery to his name, Canberra artist Sylvie Carter said it was impossible to go past the corporal when deciding who to paint for the Gallipoli Art Prize.
Carter had never met Cpl Corey and the only time she spoke to his relatives was in the process of researching her portrait. But from the moment the Queanbeyan RSL sub-Branch pointed her in Cpl Corey's direction, she knew she needed to paint his portrait.
"From everything I've read about him, he was humble and when he was saving lives overseas in the First World War, he was jolly, and he was incredibly brave. He just had this way about him," Carter said.
"He started as a rifleman and then became a volunteer stretcher bearer and those guys often just had badges stuffed in their pockets - that's all they had, they didn't necessarily go out with first aid bags.
"So he went out and helped men in the field while bullets were flying above them. Then he dragged them back to safety. And sometimes he was carrying men for two kilometres ... in and out of ditches, across bodies. It brings the absolute severity of it all."
The moment Carter captured in his portrait was during the attacks at Hindenburg Line near Bellicourt, France in World War I. Cpl Corey was awarded his third bar for his efforts during those attacks.
It was also where Cpl Corey saved the life of Captain Roy Goldrick - who is also featured in the portrait - after he lost his leg in an explosion. During the rescue, Cpl Corey was also seriously injured.
"Where my painting starts and stops is moments, literally minutes after he'd saved Roy Goldrick when he did first aid on his captain's leg," Carter says.
"I wanted to represent, yes there was the captain he was saving in the portrait, but that soldier who's limp and very wounded is a representative of all the other lives and soldiers that Ernie would have picked up."
After he carried him back to safety, the soldier realised his wedding ring was on the arm still on the battlefield, and asked Cpl Corey to go and retrieve it for him. And so Cpl Corey went back out to retrieve the man's wedding ring.
"It's important with history, sometimes things get a little bit distorted when we tell the story," Carter said.
"So whether the arm was retrieved, or the finger or the ring, it's unclear, but he got the guy's wedding ring back for him, which I think is another remarkable story."
Carter's portrait is one of four Canberran artworks selected as a finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize, with Claire Cusack, Ross Townsend and Margaret Hadfield also being selected.
Sydneysider Andrew Tomkins was announced as the winner this week for his work, Ray's Room.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
