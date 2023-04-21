The Canberra Times
Aaron Tang | Will the US actually ban abortions

By Aaron Tang
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:12pm
The Supreme Court has given itself until midnight Friday to make an "emergency" decision on access to mifepristone, a drug used in half of all US abortions. Whatever the outcome, it's just a preliminary round in the battle over US District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling earlier this month to block FDA approval of the drug.

